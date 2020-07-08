Jeff Wilson Jr. Provides Versatile Insurance in 49ers Backfield

San Francisco’s three-headed monster at running back, made up of Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon, seems to cover all the necessary bases.

Mostert’s elite quickness and burst is perfect for home run plays that demoralize the defense. Coleman, a more traditional running back, adds a physical presence to the offense, while not sacrificing much in the speed department.

The relatively unknown third option, due to two years of season-ending knee injuries, is McKinnon. He has been hyped as an elite receiver out of the backfield since his 2018 signing, but has yet to prove it with San Francisco. If he can remain healthy, he could finally add that missing element to the already dangerous offense.

Each member of the electrifying three-man rotation has his role carved out, but one injury would throw that out of sorts. Fortunately for the 49ers, they have a secret weapon capable of filling in for any of the three.

After two years of relying on fate to see snaps, San Francisco running back Jeff Wilson Jr. enters his first training camp as a front-runner to make the team. His success up the middle and receiving ability make him a versatile and valuable part of Kyle Shanahan’s play-action offense.

In previous seasons, Wilson made the roster and received playing time because of injuries. Opportunistically, he capitalized on brief chances to become a trusted part of the offense. That provided San Francisco the luxury of trading Matt Breida.

After going undrafted out of North Texas in 2018, Wilson received his first NFL start out of necessity. The absence of McKinnon, Mostert and Breida forced the rookie into the lineup in Week 14 against Denver, and he made the most of it. He rushed for 90 yards on 23 carries, helping lead the win-needy 49ers to victory. He finished the season with an impressive 266 yards on 66 rushes (4.0 YPC).

In 2019, there were similar circumstances. McKinnon’s injury opened a roster spot and Breida’s got him touches. He took care of the rest in Week 11 against Arizona when his lone offensive snap resulted in a go-ahead touchdown catch with 37 seconds left.

Most coaches and quarterbacks would opt to go elsewhere with the game on the line, but Shanahan and Garoppolo called Wilson’s number. That trust in a young running back, especially in the passing game, should not be ignored.

Although he doesn’t possess the same burst to succeed in power runs or outside the tackles like Mostert and Coleman, he’s proven he has the low-to-the-ground running style and vision to flourish between the guards.

His earned confidence in the passing-game also opens up the offense. When he takes the field, defenses can’t zero in on an up-the-middle run. He has the capability to make a dent in the passing game.

In 2020, Wilson only figures to see the field at volume if there’s an absence ahead of him. He’ll much likelier continue his brief, but extremely productive cameos. Whether he averages two touches a game, or 15, he still figures to make an impact, like he has done his entire NFL career.