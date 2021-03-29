GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Jim Mora Jr. Expects the 49ers Will Draft Zach Wilson

"You have to remember there is a relationship between the Jets and the 49ers now that didn't exist before. And so, conversations may have been had."
I did a four-part interview with former NFL head coach and 49ers defensive coordinator Jim Mora Jr. on Monday.

Here's Part 2.

Q: Assuming the 49ers take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the draft, which quarterback do you think they'll take?

MORA Jr.: "I hope Zach Wilson is there. I think what they're assuming here is that Jacksonville takes Trevor Lawrence -- I think that's a given. And the Jets at No. 2 either shock the world and take Penei Sewell the offensive tackle because they have conviction about Sam Darnold. Or they take Justin Fields because they want that type of quarterback. And the 49ers get Zach. He is the perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense. Are there going to be some growing pains? Yes. But when you look at the skillset, what he did at his Pro Day, the throws he can make inside the pocket, his ability to get outside the pocket and make throws, he's a special player. He's a franchsie player. He's a guy who's going to win a Super Bowl at some point in his career. And if that's the 49ers' guy and they get him, they're not going to worry about the draft picks they gave up."

Q: How confident are you that Zach Wilson is the 49ers' target and he'll be there for them at No. 3? Or do you think the Jets and 49ers will swap draft picks in a draft-day trade?

MORA Jr.: "You have to remember there is a relationship between the Jets and the 49ers now that didn't exist before. And so, conversations may have been had. But we don't know that. We have to assume that the 49ers are 100-percent that they're going to get their guy."

