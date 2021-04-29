Jim Mora Jr. Predicts Which Quarterback the 49ers Will Draft

"I can tell you that Kyle and John are sitting back in their chairs right now confident that they're going to take the guy that they've had conviction about for quite a while."

I asked former head coach Jim Mora Jr. to predict which quarterback the 49ers will draft tonight. Here's what he said:

ME: According to reports, the 49ers are split on who they want to take.

MORA Jr.: "They're not."

ME: Kyle Shanahan reportedly wants Mac Jones while John Lynch and the scouts want Trey Lance. Do you imagine there's tension between them?

MORA Jr.: "No, and I'll tell you why: they're not split. I'm going to give you some reality. It's inconceivable to me that John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, two men that are as good as there is in this business, would trade up to the third pick without conviction in who they wanted to take. Now, that may have vacillated a little bit over the last weeks, but here on the day of the draft, there's no way that I can perceive there's any tension in that room, and that they don't know exactly who they want and haven't known for weeks.

"I think it's media hype creating topics of discussion. I think it's awesome because it brings people to our platform. It's watercooler talk. But I can tell you that Kyle and John are sitting back in their chairs right now confident that they're going to take the guy that they've had conviction about for quite a while. We don't know who that is. It could be Mac Jones. It could be Trey Lance. It could be Justin Fields. But they're in alignment. In the draft, there's never going to be complete agreement. And when I say complete agreement, I mean everybody in the room -- scouts, coaches, personnel executives, head coach, GM -- but you better have alignment. When you're taking the third pick, you better have agreement and alignment. And I can tell you, because I know those men so well, that there is agreement and alignment. Now, that could be they're going to trade back a couple picks and still get their guy. That's what makes this first round so intriguing."

Q: Which quarterback do you think the 49ers will draft?

MORA Jr.: Mac Jones. But I only have a 33 percent chance to be right. I'm just trying to read the tea leaves, and often times you're wrong. I think the 49ers have done a masterful job of deceiving everybody. I think it's fantastic."

