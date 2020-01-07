49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Jimmy Garoppolo Prepares for First Ever Playoff Start

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It's back to work for the San Francisco 49ers who hit the practice field in full capacity today after spending last week on light duty. 

The 49ers are coming off of a bye after clinching the top seed in the NFC and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. San Francisco is set to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday for their first ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium. 

However, hosting a playoff game at Levi's Stadium isn't the only first. Jimmy Garoppolo is preparing for his first ever playoff career start. Despite being involved in a plethora of playoff runs and having Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, Garoppolo has never had to shoulder the burden of a playoff game.

The pressure setup by the bright lights and slim margin for error is a different beast. Quarterbacks have crumbled under this pressure to cost their team a loss, but Garoppolo is handling it as calm and collected as he can be. 

In fact, he's treating it as just "normal week" and "going through his routine as he always does". This is the ideal mentality that every playoff team wants from their quarterback leading up to their start. However, it could be different story once the matchup with the Vikings kicks off. 

It's definitely not out of the realm of possibility that Garoppolo tightens up. Once again, it has been seen over and over again of quarterbacks falling flat on their faces after a strong regular season. Luckily for Garoppolo, he has the experience of playing in multiple close games this season. 

From winning a shootout against Drew Brees to dealing big time throws in a division clinching win against the Seahawks. Garoppolo, at this point in the season, is battle tested. Those close game experiences will benefit him and the rest of the team tremendously.

Ever since week 12 against the Green Bay Packers, every game for the 49ers was essentially a playoff game. They couldn't have afforded many losses since the Seahawks were right on par with them for the NFC west title. This team has been feeling the pressure since facing the Packers. While there were some bumps in the road, San Francisco finished the regular season with the best result possible.

Of course, Garoppolo can still fall flat on his face Saturday. Nothing is a guarantee that he will handle Saturday's divisional playoff game composed, especially if the game gets out of hand. However, I would say that is an unlikely situation that Garoppolo gets tight against Minnesota. In all of the close games that the 49ers were in this season, it was the perfomance by Garoppolo that allowed them to stay in and even win the game.

Seeing him answer the call when it is time to shine is encouraging and is a reason to believe he will be fine on Saturday. It's actually quite a bit of a shock to see him consistently show up in those moments, despite this being his first full starting season. That likely is a benefit from sitting behind Tom Brady throughout all of the playoff games and Super Bowls that Garoppolo was a part of.

Now that experience from sitting behind Brady and close games this season will allow him to prove that he is a capable quarterback in the playoffs. Anything can happen on Saturday, but there is not as much density to believing Garoppolo will fail.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Must Limit Dee Ford’s Snap Count

Jose Luis Sanchez III

For the majority of his playing time this season, the 49ers have done a great job at not overworking Ford. Now they must take extra care with him by limiting his snap count and practice participation even further.

Close Game Experience Will Benefit 49ers During Playoff Run

Maverick Pallack

The San Francisco 49ers, top seed in the NFC, hope their close game experience and recent success against potential opponents will pay dividends throughout their postseason run.

The Ideal Divisional Round Opponent for the 49ers

Matt Holder

While the organization will never admit to any form of cheering during the games this weekend, there is one team that the San Francisco 49ers want to play more than the rest.

Vikings Defense Could Prove Challenging for George Kittle

Jose Luis Sanchez III

One of the concerning aspects that the 49ers should have regarding the Vikings is their defense - specifically with how they defend tight ends. George Kittle could be in for a long day in his divisional playoff debut.

49ers-Vikings Divisional Playoff Tickets are Third Highest This Decade

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Tickets to attend Saturday’s divisional playoff game between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings is averaging $571 a ticket. It’s the third highest priced divisional round game this decade and most expensive Divisional game for 2020.

49ers Stock Report Going into Divisional Playoff Round

nicholasmcgee

Coming out of the bye week and into the biggest week in franchise history for nearly five years, we look at whose stock is on the up and whose stock is on the decline for the 49ers going into the divisional playoff round.

Jaquiski Tartt's Return Comes at the Perfect Time for the 49ers

Maverick Pallack

A lot of attention has been directed toward Kwon Alexander’s recovery, leadership and importance, but possibly just as vital to the 49ers’ success is the return of Jaquiski Tartt.

Jimmy Garoppolo is Capable of Leading 49ers in the Playoffs

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Despite having zero playoff experience, Garoppolo has already been tested in plenty of playoff caliber games. Having that experience on his resume does count for something, especially when those games went down to the wire.

49ers set to Host Vikings in Divisional Playoff Round

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Vikings shocked the country by defeating the Saints at the SuperDome. Now they are set to take on the 49ers in the divisional playoff round.

3 Reasons why Kyle Shanahan Deserves the Coach of the Year Award

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 2019 season has been nothing short of stellar for the San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan is a major reason why. Now that the regular season is over with, there are cases to be made for yearly awards to players and coaches.