Jimmy Garoppolo Receives Nomination for Week 11 FedEx Air Award

Today, the NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the Arizona Cardinals. Garoppolo completed 34-of-45 passes (75.6 percent) for 424 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions for a 115.4 passer rating in the 49ers’ 36-26 win.

This is Garoppolo’s third nomination of the season, which is an impressive feat for a guy who is supposed to be a so-called "liability" on offense. Other nominees include Dallas Cowboys' Dak Preskott who completed 29 of 46 attempts (63.0 percent) for 444 yards, 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 116.6 passer rating in a 35-27 win over the Detroit Lions.

There is also Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins who 29 of 34 passes (82.9 percent) for 319 yards, 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 133.2 passer rating in the Vikings’ 27-23 win over the Denver Broncos. All of these players are worthy of the nomination, but if you want Garoppolo to win this award you must cast your vote for him.

Each Tuesday morning of the regular season, through Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, fans can visit NFL.com/FedEx or the NFL Twitter page to vote for their favorite performances of the week, with FedEx awarding a $2,000 donation in the winning players’ names to The USO. Use the #AirandGround when tweeting so that fellow fans can aid efforts in getting Garoppolo the award for this week.