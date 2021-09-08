Jimmy Garoppolo Says He Will Be the 49ers Week 1 Starter

Jimmy Garoppolo named himself the starter on Wednesday during his press conference with local reporters.

SANTA CLARA -- Head coach Kyle Shanahan still hasn't named a starting quarterback for Week 1.

So Jimmy Garoppolo named himself the starter on Wednesday during his press conference with local reporters. Here's the transcript.

Q: At what point were you told or not told that you're the starting quarterback?

GAROPPOLO: "For a while. I told you guys a long time ago I had a pretty good feeling about it. I always kind of knew where I stood and everything. Now it's official, I guess."

Q: Are you happy with the level of communication you've received from the team?

GAROPPOLO: "Yeah. They did exactly what they're supposed to. Obviously it's a weird situation, but throughout all of it I tried to stay focused on myself, focused on getting this team better and putting us in the right positions.

Q: Did it feel like a competition?

GAROPPOLO: "Not to me, no. I went into it consistently every day with the same attitude. I mean, it's always a competition, but you're competiting against the defense in training camp, now you're competing this weekend against Detroit. That's kind of always where I've been with my head, and it has helped me stay steady throughout this whole thing."

Q: Do you feel more confident this year than years past?

GAROPPOLO: "Yeah. I love this supporting cast, honestly. Up front, those guys are playing well together, keeping things clean in the pocket. And then outside, we have a lot of speed and a lot of weapons. I'd say the confidence has gone up with the learning of the offense, having adapted to everything and being able to process things faster."

ME: How do you feel you performed in preseason and camp and where do you think your game is heading into Week 1?

GAROPPOLO: "I'm pretty satisfied with where it's at. Obviously, there are things to improve. You're always trying to fix little things, get guys on the same page as you seeing things out there. But overall, I felt pretty good with it."