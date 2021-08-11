Jimmy Garoppolo Tosses Two Picks on Day 12 of the 49ers QB Competition

If Garoppolo continues to play the way he did today, he'll lose the starting job before the season opener.

Here's what Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance did on Day 12 of the 49ers quarterback competition.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO

Completed just 14 of 24 pass attempts (58 percent), threw two interceptions and nearly threw a third which K'Waun Williams dropped. If Garoppolo continues to play the way he did today, he'll lose the starting job before the season opener. He has thrown six touchdown passes and six interceptions through 12 days of camp. Not good.

Here's the play by play of his Wednesday.

1. Completed a 15-yard play-action pass to Deebo Samuel, who beat Jason Verrett with a dig route from left to right. Samuel was Garoppolo's second read. The offensive line gave him lots of time to throw.

2. Completed a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage to George Kittle, who ran for 10 yards.

3. Overthrew a wide open Kyle Juszczyk streaking up the right sideline. This pass looked exactly like the time Nick Mullens overshot Juszczyk last season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

4. Completed a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage to Juszczyk, who ran for 10 yards.

5. Completed a 5-yard pass to Kittle, who ran a stick route.

6. Completed a 10-yard pass to Mohamed Sanu, who beat Jimmie Ward with a dig route from left to right.

7. Stared down his first read, then threw too late to his second read, Jauan Jennings, and almost got intercepted by K'Waun Williams. Dre Greenlaw also went for the pick, and knocked over Williams, who could have gotten injured. Both Williams and Greenlaw were in better position to make the catch than Jennings.

8. Completed a 5-yard check down pass to Trent Sherfield. Kittle was wide open downfield, but Garoppolo didn't throw to him.

9. Threw an incomplete deep pass to Brandon Aiyuk, who had a step on Emmanuel Moseley. The pass was low and it landed out of bounds.

10. Got his check down pass knocked away by Arik Armstead.

11. Completed a 9-yard pass to Kittle, who ran a dig route from right to left.

12. Threw an incomplete pass to Mohamed Sanu, who ran a seam route to the back of the end zone, but couldn't get both feet in bounds when he caught the ball.

13. Scrambled left and threw the ball away on 3rd and goal from the 5. Garoppolo has not played well in the red zone in camp.

14. Threw an accurate pass to Aiyuk, who ran a fade route to the pylon on 1st and 10 from the 20, but Moseley broke up the throw.

15. Completed a 7-yard pass to Deebo Samuel on 3rd and 12.

16. Completed a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage to Kittle, who ran for 10 yards.

17. Threw a back-shoulder fade to Samuel, and Verrett knocked it down.

18. Completed an 11-yard pass to Aiyuk, who beat Moseley with a curl route.

19. Double pumped and threw a pass that got tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Dre Greenlaw.

20. Completed a 10-yard pass to Aiyuk after getting tagged for a sack by D.J. Jones.

21. Completed a 5-yard check down pass to Trey Sermon.

22. Completed a 10-yard play-action pass to Kittle, who ran a curl.

23. Rolled right and dumped the ball to Kittle, who ran for 8 yards.

24. Threw a pass to Samuel, who ran a curl route, and got intercepted by Verrett. The ball looked like it was traveling through the air in slow motion. It had nothing on it.

TREY LANCE

Continued to play consistently well against the second-team defense, and even got one rep with the starters. It's impossible to know if he's ready to start Week 1 because he still hasn't thrown a pass against the first-team defense, but that should change soon, especially if Garoppolo continues his recent meltdown (three picks in the past two practices).

Here's the play by play of Lance's practice.

1. Scrambled up the middle for 10 yards. The second-team offensive line is horrible, by the way, and the second-team defensive line is terrific.

2. Replaced Garoppolo on the first-team offense for one play and handed the ball off to Trey Sermon. The play was a zone read.

3. Scrambled to the left for 10 yards.

4. Completed a shovel pass to running back Elijah Mitchell, who gained 5 yards.

5. Sailed a pass over the head of tight end Charlie Woerner, who ran an out route to the right.

6. Scrambled to the right and threw a 20-yard rocket on the run to Aiyuk, who beat safety Talanoa Hufanga.

7. Completed a 30-yard deep pass to Samuel, who beat Ambry Thomas. This was the same pass that Garoppolo missed when he targeted Aiyuk downfield.

8. Ran a quarterback draw and gained 10 yards.

9. Completed a 5-yard pass to Sanu, who ran a curl.

10. Completed a 5-yard check down pass to Mitchell.

11. Avoided a sack, but then sailed a pass over the head of Ross Dwelley, who ran a dig route and was open. Lance needed to set his feet.

12. Dumped the ball in the flat to Dwelley for no gain.

13. Completed a 20-yard play-action pass to Trent Sherfield, who ran deep crossing route from right to left.

14. Scrambled to his left and completed a 5-yard pass to Jennings after getting tagged for a sack. The players always play on after a sack in practice.

15. Completed a 30-yard pass to Sherfield on 3rd and 15. Lance threw the pass from the pocket, and Sherfield ran a deep crossing route from right to left.

16. Scrambled to the left for 10 yards on 3rd and 6.

17. Rolled left and dumped the ball to Dwelley for 6 yards.

18. Ran a zone read to the left and gained 3 yards.

19. Checked down to Mitchell for five yards on 3rd and 1.

20. Threw an incomplete deep pass intended for Travis Benjamin. Ken Webster broke up the throw.

21. On 3rd and 6, completed a 3-yard pass to tight end Joshua Perkins, who ran an out route in front of the sticks for some reason.

22. On 4th and 3, completed a 5-yard pass to Nsimba Webster, who ran a quick out route.

23. On 3rd and 8, completed a 15-yard pass to Wayne Gallman, who ran a wheel route up the left sideline.