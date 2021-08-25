Jimmy "The Gentleman" Garoppolo

It was perhaps the most anticipated preseason 49ers game of recent memory. The 49ers were playing the Kansas City Chiefs. Trey Lance walked out to the field to command the offense and, on just his second play, dropped back and fired a deep ball to Trent Sherfield. The stadium erupted, and Greg Papa on Live TV screamed, "Trey Areaaaaa!!!!!" On the sidelines, one guy celebrated the touchdown pass like one of his own. It was none other than James Richard Garoppolo.

Even before arriving in Santa Clara, Garoppolo had some scary moments. While talking to NBC Bay Area in 2020, he described how he was in a car that veered off the road and almost got killed. He was on the way to the airport. Even though that ride was bumpy, he started smoothly as a 49er. After helping the team finish strong on a five-game winning streak, Garoppolo was offered the hefty contract.

The year 2018 did not go as planned, and 2019 ended in heartbreak. The 2020 season was the deal-breaker. Finally, the 49ers decided to move on. We all know how the story unfolded. Still, Garoppolo handled everything transpiring around him admirably.

Every time Garoppolo makes himself available in front of the media, there were multiple questions about Trey Lance. Garoppolo should not have to answer those questions. At times the questions seem to be more brutal than defensive linemen coming at him. Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dolton publicly said, "Justin Fields will have a great career. But right now, it's my time" when he was asked about the quarterback competition with the Justin Fields. But you could never get a similar headline from Garoppolo. He would smile and give you the best answer a person can come up with.

That is one of the primary reasons he is such a popular figure in the locker room. On multiple occasions, fellow 49ers expressed their support for Garoppolo. The players love him, and there is solid proof behind that. The 49ers spoke out about their Super Bowl loss against the Chiefs. The blame always goes to the officiating crew. No one ever mentions Garoppolo was just one erratic throw away from winning that game. The team is loyal to him. It feels like it is Garoppolo's team, and Trey Lance is an outsider.

Kyle Shanahan repeatedly expressed the desire to move away from Garoppolo. Garoppolo is the quarterback who gave Shanahan his only winning season as a head coach. In the past, most of these similar situations in sports ended unpleasantly. His contract includes a no-trade clause. The NFL world would understand if he showed his frustration. Yet, he would face all the adversity with a huge smile.

At this point, Garoppolo's future in San Francisco is unknown. Steve Young offered his opinion on why Lance should be the starter for the 49ers. The fan base is almost divided. During training camp, any mistake Garoppolo made was heavily criticized. How long he is going to keep the starting job remains a mystery.

The 49ers are a franchise with a proud history. That unquestionably plays a part in why Garoppolo's performance was always compared with greats from the past. Indeed, he is no match with the skill set of the greatest of them played in 75 years of franchise existence. It is fair to say Garoppolo does not have the athletic ability to surpass Lance, even as an eight-year veteran in the NFL.

Football is moving away from traditional stay-in-the-pocket quarterbacks. With his injury history and limited arm strength, Garoppolo's future in the NFL is unpredictable. At this moment, it looks like he already has conceded the starting job to Lance. In a way, it is painful to witness the downfall of Garoppolo just 18 months after a Super Bowl appearance. Shanahan should personally thank him for not making this situation a mess. Garoppolo is a larger than life personality. While seeing the world that loved him now switching to the other side, Garoppolo proved to all of us one thing.

That Jimmy Garoppolo is a true gentleman.