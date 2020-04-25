All49ers
49ers LT Joe Staley Expected to Retire

Grant Cohn

Say goodbye to one of the greatest left tackles in 49ers franchise history.

Joe Staley is expected to announce his retirement, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Staley, 35, missed four games in 2019 with a fractured fibula, and missed an additional two games with a dislocated finger. He will turn 36 in August and is retiring due to health concerns, per Schefter.

Staley is one of the greatest 49ers of all time. He was a pillar of the franchise from 2007 to 2019, and the only 49er to play for each of the following head coaches: Mike Nolan, Mike Singletary, Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula, Chip Kelly and Kyle Shanahan.

Staley's play began to slip the past two seasons as he got older. But in his prime, he was the best run-blocking tackle in the NFL and an elite pass protector as well. He is a major reason running back Frank Gore most likely will enter the Hall of Fame. Staley may not receive a gold jacket, but certainly deserves a spot in the 49ers' ring of honor. He represented the organization on and off the field as well as any 49ers player ever.

Staley's retirement will give the 49ers cap space, which they will spend on his replacement.

Saturday morning, the 49ers traded a fifth-round pick in 2020 and a third-round pick to Washington for left tackle Trent Williams. Williams will earn $12.5 million next season. The 49ers currently have just $10.3 million in cap space, but Staley's retirement will create space for Williams.

