Kyle Shanahan Accepts No Blame for the 49ers' Four Turnovers Against Dallas

The 49ers have a turnover problem.

To be more specific, Kyle Shanahan has a turnover problem. Every season he has been the 49ers head coach, his team has committed at least 23 turnovers. This season, the 49ers have committed 29 turnovers through 14 games.

Which means the 49ers beat themselves even though they have a dominant defense and a dominant run game. And the turnovers are the problem.

When Jim Harbaugh was the 49ers head coach, his team never committed more than 22 turnovers in a season. His 49ers teams averaged just 17 turnovers per season. Shanahan's 49ers average a whopping 28 turnovers per season.

This past Sunday, the 49ers committed four turnovers in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, who have the worst run defense in the NFL. But the 49ers still passed the ball more than necessary and committed three turnovers on pass plays.

I recently asked Shanahan if he feels any of those four turnovers were his fault. Here's what he said:

“No, I think throwing the ball on third and eight on a quick game that [Dallas Cowboys DE DeMarcus] Lawrence got around the edge and made a really good play reaching out. I wouldn’t say that was on me. I wouldn't say it's on anyone in particular. I'd say he made a hell of a play and wish we were a little bit better so he didn't make a hell of a play. Fumbling a punt, I wouldn’t say is on me. Wish we could protect the ball better. Richie has a sprained thumb that he didn't practice, which doesn't help. So, I'll let people know that for him, but he's got to hold onto the ball. We haven't done a very good job with our punt returners this year, whoever's been out there. The first pick on third and eight, I wouldn’t say. I'd like the corner route versus two-man, its usually where you want to go. Then in the red zone at the end, not in the red zone, in the strike zone on the 40-yard line, trying to hit [FB Kyle Juszczyk] Juice down the sidelines. Had a chance of it, but we locked on [WR Brandon] Aiyuk and the protection wasn't good enough and Nick didn't see that corner on the backside. So, no, I don't look at that, that way. I know as a play caller throughout my career, having a lot of experience of that type of stuff, what you try to do the most when you're turning the ball over a lot, especially at the quarterback position, which to me has to do with your whole team, but it always starts and ends with the quarterback. What I've learned and I've always tried my hardest to do is run the ball when it's like that. We had 36 runs starting out the game down 14-to-zero and finishing the game in two minute drill with about 15 straight passes. I feel like you're trying as hard as you can not to turn the ball over.”

Discouraging answer from a good coach who still needs to get better. How can he fix the turnover issue if he doesn't acknowledge his culpability?