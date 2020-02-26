Kyle Shanahan Advocates 49ers Scrimmage in Cabo

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has spent the last couple of weeks in vacation mode following the conclusion of the 2019 season. It was much needed rest and recovery after a long and draining season.

Shanahan spent a week and a half of his time in Cabo, Mexico where he actually ran into some of his players like George Kittle. His experience there left a lasting impression on him when he reflected on his trip today at his presser in Indianapolis.

“I just got back from there. There’s a lot of Niners fans down there and real die hard. I fully support Cabo. Hopefully we can talk to our owner and set up a scrimmage there or something in the offseason. If he takes us all down there, that would be awesome.”

A trip to Cabo is something I sincerely doubt any of his players and coaches would be against. However, this is something I don't envision becoming reality.

The only way the 49ers would take the field in Mexico is if they were scheduled to play in the NFL's annual Mexico City game.

“I’d love to go there, yeah." Said general manager John Lynch. "We’ll see where that goes. I’m not responsible for those things, but I’m always staying fresh on my Spanish so I’ll be ready to go.”

It has been 15 years since the San Francisco 49ers last played in Mexico when they faced off against the Arizona Cardinals. The Niners have not played a game outside of the U.S. since 2013 in London when they matched up with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perhaps 2020 is the year the 49ers will get that chance now that they are a rising and recognizable team in the NFL.