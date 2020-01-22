All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Kyle Shanahan Credits Super Bowl Preparation to Dan Quinn

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Playing in the Super Bowl will not be entirely new to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator with the Falcons three years ago in Super Bowl LI against the Patriots.

The only difference is that Shanahan is entering a Super Bowl as a head coach. While there are some things that will be new to him in this role, the fact that he participated in one recently will benefit him and the 49ers. Shanahan learned a ton from his experience in Super Bowl LI with preparation being one of the main takeaways.

Preparation is half the battle when going into any football game. With two weeks to prepare for the Super Bowl, it the emphasis on it grows exponentially. Coaches have to ensure that they are scheduling everything optimally so that they do not squander any of the time that they have. That is why Shanahan is approaching this week of preparation as if they are playing on Sunday. 

“Yes, we try to do everything before." He said. "We definitely know that we have the whole week when we get there, but there’s different media obligations that get you out of your routine and everything."

The week before the Super Bowl is the most time that the 49ers will have in terms of preparing for the game. Next week the bulk of the 49ers and Chiefs' time will be used for media sessions. There just isn't a ton of time for practice and to sit down to gameplan. This is something Shanahan learned and credits Falcons head coach Dan Quinn on how to prepare for the Super Bowl. 

He is mirroring what the Falcons did leading up to Super Bowl LI to ensure that the time for preparation is used to its fullest. 

"You don’t want to play catch up at the end of a Super Bowl week." Said Shanahan on his experience. "You want to do that now. That was cool with Dan Quinn being at Seattle and going through it. That was something he stressed to us hard. After we won the NFC Championship, would love to take a couple days to relax and stuff and then get at it knowing you have two weeks away, but Dan put us on it right away and man was I thankful when we got there. You have the time to work when you get out there and stuff but there are more distractions and stuff. I hope the players aren’t trying to learn anything and having to study as much. You hope you can get all that done this week and next week we’re just going through the motions again and just locking it all up.” 

This entire week of practice will solely be gameplanning for the Chiefs and implementing that plan. It is like paving the way for a new road to be driven on. This week will be the breakdown to set up the roads and pour the cement. Next week will to be ensure that the cement is solidified and ready to be driven on. 

Implementing the plan for this week and embedding it into the heads of the players next week. The thought process is so that the 49ers will be mentally ready and disciplined. They will have to be if they want to stake their claim as Super Bowl champions when they take on the Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Takeaways From the 49ers' 37-20 NFC Championship Win Against the Packers

For the first time since 2013, the San Francisco 49ers are one win from calling themselves a Super Bowl champion . Running back Raheem Mostert and the 49ers ran away from the Packers, defeating Green Bay 37-20 at Levi’s Stadium to win the NFC Championship.

Maverick Pallack

by

Johnny Football

49ers-Chiefs: Super Bowl LIV is Second Most Expensive in History

Super Bowl LIV in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium will be another football classic between a top offense and top defense. It is that excitement that has Super Bowl LIV currently priced as the second most expensive Super Bowl of all time.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers-Packers: Three Under the Radar Players who can Tilt the Balance

The NFC championship game is finally here as the 49ers and Packers get set to face off in a week 12 rematch. Both team's star players will need to shine, but it is the players who are under-the-radar that can truly tilt the balance.

Maverick Pallack

by

Footballfan55

Three Things We Learned From 49ers win Over Packers in NFC Championship

The San Francisco 49ers are heading back to the Super Bowl after a dominant 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers, with Raheem Mostert the unlikely hero of another blowout in the NFC Championship game.

nicholasmcgee

49ers' Coleman Suffered Dislocated Shoulder in NFC Championship

Head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday at his press conference that running back Tevin Coleman suffered a dislocated shoulder in the 49ers' NFC Championship win over the Packers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Packers vs. 49ers: NFC Championship Preview and Prediction

A trip to Miami will be on the line when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of week 12. The Packers would love nothing more than to exact revenge on the 49ers after they were handed their worst loss of the season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Should the 49ers Have Richard Sherman Mirror Davante Adams?

Will Richard Sherman shadow Davante Adams on Sunday, or will the 49ers rely on a combination of defenders to shut down the Packers' receiver in Sunday's NFC championship game?

Maverick Pallack

by

Dr Dave

Dre Greenlaw Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to the Super Bowl

One of the main reasons the San Francisco 49ers are advancing to play in the Super Bowl in Miami is due to the efforts of rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Read more on his reaction.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dee Ford Looking Forward to Facing Chiefs in Super Bowl

The 49ers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which should provide a riveting matchup. A matchup that has edge rusher Dee Ford ecstatic to play in since it will be against his former team for all the marbles.Th

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Raheem Mostert Runs Over Packers to Send 49ers to the Super Bowl

Entering the NFC championship game, there was doubt that the 49ers would be able to replicate their demolition of the Packers from week 12. That the Packers would be much more prepared in this matchup with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It turns out that narrative was correct.

Jose Luis Sanchez III