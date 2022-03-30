Brian Griese becoming the new quarterbacks coach for the 49ers was quite a surprise. Kyle Shanahan explains the decision to hire him.

Nothing was more random than hiring Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach.

Of all the moves and departures from the 49ers since the end of the season, bringing Griese out of the broadcast booth to become the new coach of the team's quarterbacks was the biggest surprise.

Kyle Shanahan explained Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting why the 49ers hired Griese as the quarterbacks coach.

"He has a huge passion for football," said Shanahan, "and I was able to work with Griese for two years in Tampa. I personally think he was the smartest football player I had ever been around. The way that he prepared, how organized he was, I mean he's as detailed of a guy that I have ever been around, and I thought he could kind of bring something different to the quarterback position."

"Different" is definitely the right term for the hiring of Griese. Rather than finding an experienced coach who has a track record of getting his quarterbacks up to speed, the 49ers elected for something new and "different" with Griese.

He's never been a coach before, so it is a gamble for the 49ers to entrust him with getting Lance ready. But it looks like the most important aspect of having Griese aboard is all mental.

"I love that Trey (Lance) has someone that who has been through the battle. I could tell him about and what I've seen with guys, but someone who's actually had to go through the ups and downs and that pressure of having a good game, and then throwing a pick that loses the next game, how to deal with the media, how to deal with the NFL season. And I think it's hard to find a player always that's done it at such a high level that's willing to go through that commitment and stuff and Brian seems all on board and we've had him here for a month and it's been great."

Once Shanahan said this, hiring Griese now looks like that the idea is to give him a veteran voice and example. Lance had that luxury with Jimmy Garoppolo last season. He got to see and maybe poke his brain a bit about the preparation and the in-game process. That is what the 49ers wanted when they chose to sit Lance for the year.

Now that he likely won't have that example, that experienced player who can help him, it is likely what allured Shanahan into going after Griese. Plus, I could see where Shanahan is being tough on Lance and then Griese acts with leniency. Like a "good cop, bad cop" scenario.

For the 49ers' sake, they better hope this hire works out. Griese faces a ton of pressure in getting one of the grandest investments in 49ers history to be ready.