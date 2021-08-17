Kyle Shanahan says Alfredo Gutierrez is “Balling”

One name that I have been asked quite a bit about at 49ers training camp is offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is a Mexican born player who joined the 49ers as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. Personally, I was ecstatic to see someone of my heritage get to this stage in the NFL since any Latin players in the league, player or coach, is scarce.

And to be quite honest, I have been very curious about Gutierrez myself. There may or may not be a little bias into my curiosity. Kyle Shanahan was asked about how Gutierrez was doing for the first time on Monday.

“He’s balling," Shanahan said. "He is representing Mexico well. He’s doing a good job. We've enjoyed him here. It's been nice. He's a big guy. I think he's getting used to what we do. Asking him to do some of the run blocking stuff has been new for him. But he looks like he belongs and hopefully he'll get some playing time in there eventually, but I've enjoyed having him.”

I’m sure Shanahan enjoys having him, but I sincerely doubt there is a spot on the 49ers for Gutierrez outside of the practice squad. I was at the 49ers last two days of training camp, so I was able to get a peak at Gutierrez. Or at least, I tried to get a peak at him. Aside from position drills, he’s not used in scrimmage and I don’t even think he saw snaps against the Chiefs. That could change against the Chargers on Sunday.

Unfortunately for fans of his, Gutierrez is a guy slated for the practice squad.

I’m sure that was the plan all along for the 49ers unless he ended up standing out from the jump. As part of the International Player Pathway Program, he is eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, granting the 49ers an extra practice squad member that is ineligible to be activated during the 2021 season.

He'll just be a player they’ll look to mold on the practice squad for now, but at least he’s got an opportunity for the future. Or at least, that is the hope.

Watchful eyes will certainly be on Gutierrez as his NFL career plays out.