Shanahan says Garoppolo Might Start Against Arizona

Jimmy Garoppolo the 49ers' 28-21 loss to the Seahawks at halftime with a calf contusion.

On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said there's a chance Garoppolo will start this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

SHANAHAN: "Jimmy Garoppolo has a calf contusion. We'll have to reevaluate him in the next two days and see how he is on Wednesday."

Q: Does that mean Jimmy has a chance to play Sunday, or are you expecting him to be out against the Cardinals?

SHANAHAN: "No, he does have a chance. It wasn't as bad as what we thought it might have been. Seeing him today, he's in a lot of pain, still sore, hopefully by the time he comes in Wednesday, if it's feeling better, he'll have a good chance. We look at it as a bruise. If it hasn't improved at all by Wednesday, it probably will be a little bit longer."

Q: With that said, how would you like to see Trey Lance approach this week?

SHANAHAN: "I'd like to see him approach every week like he's the starting quarterback. This is the first week going into it that he's legitimately got a chance to on the first play. He's got to approach it that way, learn from the stuff that he did last night, and come in ready to go on Wednesday."

ME: If Lance does have to start, are you confident he's prepared to do so, and if so, why?

SHANAHAN: "Yeah. When he comes in and gets the game plan on Wednesday, he'll prepare all week really hard for it and he'll practice really hard and he'll be preared to play on Sunday."

Q: It didn't sound great about Garoppolo or Trent Williams yesterday. Did you have a sigh of relief?

SHANAHAN: "At least we know it's nothint too serious where it would be longterm, which was a possibility. I think Trent got a little bit better news than Jimmy. Jimmy has to see how it reacts here in the next two days."