Leonard Fournette to the 49ers does not make sense for both sides

Leo Luna

Yeah, I said it.

Signing Leonard Fournette doesn’t make sense for him and it would be foolish for the 49ers to even engage in discussions with Fournette. I didn’t think I would have to talk on this subject, but some feel differently.

Here’s why it doesn’t make sense.

Observing the 49ers current running backs -- who’s carries would Fournette take? It definitely wouldn’t be Raheem Mostert. Debating whether a Shanahan’s scheme helped Mostert or not, last season Mostert showed he is head and shoulders a better running back than Fournette. 

Now, if McKinnon is healthy he is set to be the third-down back, better known as the receiving back of the group. That’s not Fournette. The only role left is Tevin Coleman’s role which is a role meant to pound down the defense and make Mostert’s and McKinnon’s job slightly easier with a defense that received a few punches in the mouth. That’s a role Fournette certainly fits but is Fournette any better than Coleman?

No, I wouldn’t say so and I haven’t been particularly high on Coleman. Looking at the statline the past three seasons, Coleman has been significantly more effective than Fournette. Better yards per carry and five more touchdowns than Fournette despite the much lesser workload for Coleman. 

Player
Carries
Yards
YPC
TD
Receptions
Yards
TD

Tevin Coleman

460

1972

4.3

15

80

755

9

Leonard Fournette

666

2361

4.0

17

134

1009

2

On top of the numbers, why would the 49ers cut Coleman -- someone who knows the playbook extensively — plus eat his $2-million guaranteed salary to sign a less effective Fournette? Once again, it simply doesn’t make sense.

Now with Fournette, there’s no doubt he still believes he’s one of the top running backs in the league. Which is fair considering he was a former 4th overall pick and has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in two of his three seasons. With San Francisco saturated at running back, it would make sense for Fournette. I’m sure he would love to play for a Super Bowl contender but Fournette is still only 25-years old and he’s still hoping to be paid one day. Fournette needs an opportunity that can offer him a minimum of 12-14 carries per game.

Teams like Washington and Tampa Bay absolutely make sense for Fournette to try and put his name on the map as one of the young promising running backs once again.

