Meet the Rookies: Exclusive Interview with Jonas Griffith

Unconventional.

That is the word that comes to mind when discussing Jonas Griffith’s football career. Having been home schooled the majority of his life, he didn't attend public school until his senior year of high school.

That one year going to school and playing football at the Academy at Shawnee (Louisville, Kentucky) was enough to land him a scholarship at Indiana State University (ISU). That is quite the accomplishment for a high school senior who hadn't wore pads since his Pop Warner days.

Griffith played for the ISU Sycamore’s from 2015 to 2019. Over the course of his career at ISU, Griffith registered:

382 tackles (50 for loss)

14 sacks

4 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recovered

2 interceptions

Because he went to such a small school, Griffith did not receive enough attention to warrant an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. Even more unfortunate for Griffith, the Indiana State Pro Day was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without participating in the combine or his school’s pro day, how could Griffith ensure he was on the radar of NFL teams? Well, thank technology for that answer.

“I had a virtual pro day with guys videoing it, with the schools video department coming out and videoing it for me. I had my trainer run the Pro Day, and he ran me through all the drills... Put it on Youtube, and sent it to all the scouts and positional coaches” - Griffith on how he countered not having a combine invite or pro day.

At 6’3” and 235 pounds, the man can move around well for a linebacker. According to Griffith, he ran a 4.62 and 4.63 40-yard dash at his virtual Pro Day. Griffith claims that he is more of a 4.5 guy, and joked around that the slower 40 time was due to the virtual event being held on a short notice.

How Griffith fits the 49ers- Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and linebacker coach DeMeco Ryans plan to play Griffith at the MIKE linebacker position. That's the middle linebacker spot, where we saw Fred Warner blossom into one of the best last season.

The 4-3 defense the team runs has two more linebacker spots, the WILL (weak side) and SAM (strong side). Griffith is confident in his ability and skill set to play these spots as well.

Griffith certainly possesses similar height, weight, speed, and athleticism in comparison to the 49ers’ top linebackers.

Jonas Griffith (2020 virtual pro day)

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 247 (recently dropped to 235)

40-Yard Dash: 4.62

Bench Press: 27

Vertical: 36”

Broad Jump: 127”

Fred Warner (2018 combine)

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 235

40-Yard Dash: 4.64

Bench Press: 21

Vertical: 38.5”

Broad Jump: 119”

Kwon Alexander (2015 combine)

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 227

40-Yard Dash: 4.55

Bench Press: 24

Vertical: 36”

Broad Jump: 121”

Dre Greenlaw (2019 combine)

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 237

40-Yard Dash: N/A

Bench Press: 24

Vertical 33”

Broad Jump: 117”

Griffith looks forward to meeting the 49ers linebacker crew, and joining the “Hot Boyzz”.

“It’s been a pleasure honestly. The energy is contagious with those guys, and just being in a virtual Zoom meeting with these guys is amazing. They bring so much energy and stuff like that. I can’t wait to be with those guys, practice with those guys, and hopefully bring as much energy as they do to the team”. -Griffith on Zoom linebacker meetings.

Why Griffith can make the team- Special teams. Undrafted rookies need to excel on special teams, in addition to proving they can play their position at an NFL level. Griffith has special teams covered.

During his time at ISU, Griffith was captain of the special teams unit his redshirt, sophomore, and junior year. He has experience on kick and punt coverage, and kick and punt returns. That sort of versatility on special teams increases his chances of making the team.

Mark Nzeocha and Joe Walker are two veteran special teams players, who both come with a significantly higher price tag than Griffith. Nzeocha can earn up to $1.65 million this season, and up to $4.75 million over the next three years. Walker can make up to $900,000, and that number is still noticeably higher than Griffith’s rookie salary.

Griffith, 23, is also much younger than Nzeocha (30) and Walker (27). Getting younger and cheaper with the special teams unit will help create more cap wiggle room, which is needed considering the high dose of pending free agents come 2021.

There is also the possibility that Griffith could beat out Azeez Al-Shaair, an undrafted rookie that made the team last season, for a backup linebacker spot.

Al-Shaair did not go to the Combine in 2019, nor did he participate in Florida Atlantic’s pro day, as he was recovering from an ACL injury that he suffered during the 2018 season.

In his backup role, Al-Shaair registered 18 total tackles. No tackles for loss, no fumble recoveries, no fumbles forced. Nothing. In a similar role, it seems very likely that Griffith would be able to match and even succeed that sort of production.

Considering his special teams expertise, the high price tag of Nzeocha, and the underwhelming numbers of Al-Shaair, Griffith has a legit shot to make the team.

That is pretty amazing, considering he started playing organized football just five years ago.

