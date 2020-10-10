SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Dolphins @ 49ers Odds and Predictions

Nick_Newman

Point Spread: 49ers -9

Over/Under 50.5

Analysis: This is a must win game for the 49ers. Luckily for them, Sunday is looking like the first time all season that they’ll have their ideal starting offense playing together.

Jimmy Garoppolo was named the starting quarterback earlier this week after missing the previous two games with a high ankle sprain. Raheem Mostert also figures to be back in the lineup after missing the same amount of games with a knee injury.

That means the offense will feature: Garoppolo, Mostert, McKinnon, Samuel*, Aiyuk and Kittle.

*Samuel missed two practices this week with a illness, his status for Sunday is in question*

In 2019, the team had the second-highest-scoring offense in the NFL, nearly scoring 30 points per game. This year, the offense seems to be just as talented and, now that they’re slowly getting to full health, they have the potential to meet or even exceed the success they experienced on offense last year.

The Dolphins decided to keep Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback for this matchup as opposed to having rookie Tua Tagovailoa make his NFL debut. This benefits the 49ers, because they struggle to defend mobile quarterbacks. That’s exactly what Tagovailoa was in college.

But Fitzpatrick is no statue in the pocket. He has 115 rushing yards on the year, including 47 last week against the Seahawks. He’s a crafty veteran that knows how to keep his team in games.

In general, the Dolphins are a middle of the road team. They’re not as bad as the Jets or Giants, and not quite as good as the Cardinals or Eagles. From a statistical standpoint, nothing they do on either side of the ball stands out in a really good nor really bad way.

All things considered, this matchup favors the 49ers.

Spread prediction: 49ers cover the 9 points.

Both of these teams are 2-2 against the spread. The 49ers covered the spread against the Jets and Giants, but lost outright as favorites against the Cardinals and Eagles. The Dolphins did not cover the spread Week 1 against the Patriots, as they were 7 point underdogs and lost by 10. They then covered the next two weeks against the Bills and Jaguars, before failing to cover the spread against the Seahawks last week.

Still, I give the Miami Dolphins credit. They’ve played three 2019 playoff teams already and have yet to lose a game by more than 10 points. For a team that was 5-11 last year, they’ve found a way to keep all of their games relatively close.

Will that continue to be the case against the 49ers? The 49ers have not lost back-to-back games since December of 2018, and they have not lost three consecutive home games since 2017.

A lot has gone against the 49ers to begin the season and, now that things are slowly falling back to place health-wise, I believe that the team will be out for blood.

The 49ers will win this game in convincing fashion.

Over/Under Prediction: Under 50.5 points

Out of the four matchups the 49ers have played so far this year, zero of them have gone over 50 points. Flipping things around and looking at the Dolphins, two of their four matchups have exceeded a total of 50 points.

I expect this game to go well under. I have a hard time seeing the 49ers allowing the Dolphins to score enough points for this game to exceed the line of 50.

I like the 49ers by 10.

Final Prediction: Dolphins 17 - 49ers 27. 

All 49ers SI Writer Predictions: 

Writer
Record
Spread Prediction
Over/Under Prediction

Jack 

6-2

MIA +9

Under

Maverick

5-3

SF -9

Under

Jose

4-4

SF -9

Over

Nick

4-4

SF -9 

Under

Grant 

4-4

SF -9

Under

Marco

4-4

SF -9

Over

Leo 

3-5

SF -9

Over

Follow me on Twitter: @NinerNick_22

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the 49ers will Blow Out the Miami Dolphins

Five reasons the San Francisco 49ers will blow out the Miami Dolphins.

Grant Cohn

Three Keys to a 49ers Week 5 Win over the Miami Dolphins

Here are three things the San Francisco 49er need to do to beat the Miami Dolphins.

Vinny Saglimbeni

Why the 49ers Need to Blowout the Dolphins

Here's why the San Francisco 49ers need to blow out the Miami Dolphins.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

NFC West Week 5 Preview

A preview of all four NFC West Week 5 games.

Nick_Newman

49ers Flashback Friday: Bill Walsh vs Kyle Shanahan & the Giant Turkey

Here's what the San Francisco 49ers can learn from the 1981 team and from Thanksgiving turkeys.

Crystal Scuor

49ers-Dolphins Beat Writer Cross Examination

A San Francisco 49ers beat writer and a Miami Dolphins beat writer ask each other five questions.

Grant Cohn

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo will Play against Dolphins, Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert are Questionable

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel are questionable.

Grant Cohn

5 Burning 49ers Questions for Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins

The five burning questions that will determine if the San Francisco 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins.

Jack Hammer

Arik Armstead is the Main Reason the 49ers Can’t Contain Mobile Quarterbacks

Here's a film breakdown showing why San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead can't contain mobile quarterbacks.

Grant Cohn

MattySolo

5 Players to Watch in 49ers Week 5 Game Against Miami Dolphins

Here are five players to watch when the San Francisco 49ers play the Miami Dolphins.

Maverick Pallack