SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

New York Giants Scouting Report for 49ers Fans

Grant Cohn

Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated's Giants Country graciously gave us 15 minutes of her time this week and provided an in-depth scouting report of the 49ers upcoming opponent, the New York Giants.

Here are snippets from the interview:

GC: "What is the biggest strength the Giants have?"

PT: "Probably it's their defensive front. They've got a lot of big bodies up front -- Dexter Lawrence, Dalvin Tomlinson, Leonard Williams. Two of those guys are first-round picks -- Lawrence and Williams. Those guys are space-eaters. They fill up gaps, move bodies around and allow the linebackers to play clean and shoot gaps. They're really effective and even help the pass rush because they keep guys occupied so the edge guys can get in there and disrupt things in the backfield."

GC: "What is the biggest weakness the Giants have?"

PT: "Right now, the secondary. And I'm going to put an asterisk on that, only because James Bradberry was outstanding last week. He played a solid game. He is their No. 1 cornerback. They currently don't have a set No. 2 cornerback. They've been working with a rotation. They've had Corey Ballentine, who was a sixth-round draft pick last year. He has been the starter. I don't think he'll be the starter much longer. I'd be surprised if he's  the starter this week. They acquired Isaac Yiadom from Denver right after cut down day. He has been seeing an increase in snaps. And they've also been trying to bring up Logan Ryan, who they signed. They're trying to get him up to speed. That unit really hasn't been tested too deep yet, but we saw in training camp they had trouble holding coverages. That would be my biggest concern."

GC: "Is Giants quarterback Daniel Jones good?"

PT: "The problem with Daniel Jones is that his offensive line is still inconsistent. So I don't know if we've seen Jones at his best. With that said, he has a lot of qualities to like. He's gritty. He's not afraid to take a hit. He's not afraid to take a chance. There are still things that bother me, specifically he holds onto the ball a little too long sometimes. If you watch him on tape, you will see sometimes his receivers are making their breaks and waiting for the ball, and meanwhile the ball is thrown behind them or in front of them because the timing is off. So that's a problem with him. But he's an intelligent young guy. He's learning the offense and coming along well. He has to cut down on the turnovers -- he had another one last week. But every turnover tells its own story and he'll get that cleaned up. I have no doubt about it. There's a lot more good to his game than bad."

GC: "Pick a winner."

PT: "I'm going to go with a 27-24 Niners win. I know that's a little high, but I will say why. I'm putting a lot of stock in the Giants passing game. Evan Engram, the tight end, finally started to show in the second half of last week's game that he can be the productive guy we've been waiting for. And with Sterling Shepard out, they've been putting Engram in the slot a lot. So I think Engram will be featured. I'm not really sure what they're going to do at running back -- my guess is there will be a rotation. You'll see a little bit of Dion Lewis. You're going to see some Wayne Gallman. I'm sure you'll see some Devonta Freeman. Right now, they're going to do a committee just to keep things loose and prevent the 49ers from honing in on the passing game. But I think it's going to come down to a field goal."

Watch the full interview below.

And check out her interviewing me about the 49ers:

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Flashback Friday: Big Nick Mullens Energy

49ers quarterback Nick Mullens represents all of us, and he can beat the New York Giants this Sunday.

Crystal Scuor

5 Burning 49ers Questions For Week 3 against the New York Giants

The answer to these five questions will determine whether the 49ers beat the New York.

Jack Hammer

Will the 49ers Have a QB Controversy if Nick Mullens Performs Well?

Will there be a quarterback controversy on the 49ers in Nick Mullens plays well against the New York Giants?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Week 2 Film Breakdown: Stock Up

Here's which San Francisco 49ers made their stocks go up during their 31-13 win over the New York Jets.

Grant Cohn

49ers Week 2 Film Breakdown: Good Nick Mullens and Bad Nick Mullens

The best and worst plays 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens made Week 2 against the New York Jets.

Grant Cohn

49ers Tight End George Kittle will not Play against the New York Giants

The San Francisco 49ers have ruled tight end George Kittle out for their game against the New York Giants.

Grant Cohn

What to Expect from the 49ers Offense with Nick Mullens at Quarterback

Here's what to expect from the San Francisco 49ers offense when Nick Mullens is the quarterback against the New York Giants.

Grant Cohn

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Out Against New York Giants

The 49ers confirmed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday against the New York Giants.

Jack Hammer

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Week 3 Game At the New York Giants

Here are the five key 49ers to watch when they play the New York Giants.

Maverick Pallack

Should the 49ers Name Jason Verrett a Starter Against the Giants?

The 49ers might start Jason Verrett at cornerback Sunday against the New York Giants.

Jose Luis Sanchez III