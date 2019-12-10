NFC West Week 15 Check In: 49ers Reclaim Division Lead

After dropping down to second place behind the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers bounced back in week 14 to reclaim their top position. Not only did they go back to No. 1 in the NFC west, but the NFC playoff race as well. This past weekend was a role-reversal between the 49ers and Seahawks. Now the division is back to where it has been for essentially most of the season.

Speaking of playoff race, the Los Angeles Rams are looking stronger and stronger for a playoff push. Their victory over the Seahawks in primetime will only propel them closer to a playoff berth. As for the Arizona Cardinals, they are looking about wrapped up for the season as they put together another horrid performance. The NFC west is shaping up to be a fight to the finish.

Every week is crucial in these last three games, so lets check in with the division going into week 15.

San Francisco 49ers (11-2)

It seems like every week the 49ers are involved in the game of week. Except their matchup with the Saints is being debated as the game of the year. 94 points was the combined score of these two elite teams with the 49ers emerging on top. It was a constant back and forth that needed an almost perfect performance for the 49ers.

They could not have afforded to drop this game. It would’ve put them in a deeper hole to climb back into a first-round bye. San Francisco is now back to their top spot in the NFC west with a clear path to clinching the division. With a win over the Saints and a Seattle loss in week 14, the 49ers now have allowed themselves a bit of breathing room.

However, despite the room they still must win the final game of the season against the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. They can afford to lose against the Falcons or Rams, but another loss to the Seahawks would be devastating. The 49ers will return home to host the Atlanta Falcons, which could prove to be a trap game for them. This is another game the 49ers must have to keep their grip on the division lead.

Seattle Seahawks (10-3)

Entering week 15, the Seahawks had a chance to put their foot on the gas pedal in the NFC west. They finally managed to knock the 49ers out of the division lead. However, the Seahawks missed a perfect opportunity to stay ahead as they fell to the Rams on Sunday night football.

Seattle just didn’t look like themselves in that game and the Rams are huge reason why. Los Angeles looked like their normal selves from last season and it could not have come at a better time for them. The Seahawks will now have to travel to the east coast to take on the Carolina Panthers. This should be an easy win for the Seahawks. Carolina has completely given up on the season with Ron Rivera now out as head coach.

However, the Seahawks must not overlook the Panthers. They still have the best offensive weapon in the game with Christian McCaffrey. Not to mention that it will be a 10am PST for the Seahawks. Much like with the 49ers, this game could prove to be a trap game for Seattle who need to win to setup a division clinching game in week 17.

Los Angeles Rams (8-5)

Just when it seems like the Rams have been buried - they turn around and show us that they’re still alive. The Rams showed the masses on Sunday night football that they must not be a slept on team with a convincing win over the Seahawks. The 49ers should send the Rams a “Thank You Card” because with the Seahawks’ loss it allowed them to take over the division lead again.

Winning against the Seahawks is not easy, so perhaps the Rams do have a legitimate playoff run in them. Any hope for the NFC West crown is over, but the playoffs as a Wild Card is still a possibility for the Rams. Their only real competition is the Minnesota Vikings who hold the No. 6 seed. It’ll be tough for the Rams to try to dethrone the Vikings because they have been elite all season.

Los Angeles has a chance to string a third consecutive win with a week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. At this point in the season, the Cowboys look like a lost cause. The Rams have to take advantage of a struggling opponent to keep any playoff hopes alive.

Arizona Cardinals (3-9-1)

A few weeks ago, it was the Rams who looked to be the most unraveling team in the NFC west. Fast forward to the aftermath of week 14 and it is the Cardinals who appear to be wrapping up the season. It wasn't the best of performances against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. They surely could have shown up a lot better than what was shown, which makes it two straight weeks of disappointing performances.

You have to think that these string of losses are getting to these players. Even Kyler Murray has to be feeling it. The first half of the season he wasn't turning over the football. Now he is getting picked off in almost every game. Arizona isn't playing for anything this late in the season, but some momentum going into the offseason would be encouraging.

There still are some positive signs and things to like about the Cardinals. It is just a matter on if they can put it together to be strong in 2020. They have shown that they can play with the best of teams like when they squared off with the 49ers in both matchups. Sunday the Cardinals will look to break their dreaded losing streak when they host the Cleveland Browns.