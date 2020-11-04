NFC West Week 9 Preview

NFC West Week 9 Schedule

Thursday, November 5th @ 5:20PM (Fox): Packers @ 49ers

Sunday, November 8th @ 10AM (Fox): Seahawks @ Bills

Sunday, November 8th @ 1:25PM (Fox): Dolphins @ Cardinals

Bye Week: Rams

Current NFC West Standings

1st- Seahawks: 6-1

2nd- Cardinals: 5-2

3rd- Rams: 5-3

4th- 49ers: 4-4

General Week 8 recap and Week 9 overlook:

For the first time all season, the NFC West walked away from the weekend with a combined losing record. It took until Week 8, but it finally happened. The Rams looked absolutely horrendous in their 17-28 loss to the Dolphins. Meanwhile, the 49ers looked equally bad in their 27-37 loss to the Seahawks. The Week 8 combined record of 1-2 is the worst mark to date for the division, but their 20 combined wins still leads the rest of the NFL.

Looking ahead to Week 9, there are some very exciting matchups within the division. First, there is the NFC Championship Game rematch between the Packers and 49ers. Update: this game is now up in the air, as Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19. Come Sunday, there is the Seahawks going against the AFC East leading Bills, and then the 4-3 Dolphins taking on the 5-2 Cardinals.

Week 9 is a tremendous opportunity for the NFC West to further display that they’re the best division in football, as each of their opponent's has an above .500 record.

Let's take a closer look at each matchup.

Green Bay Packers (5-2) @ San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

2020 Team Stats (Packers on left side - 49ers on right side)

Points Scored Per Game: 31.3 (3rd) - 26.0 (16th)

Passing Yards Per Game: 265.7 (9th) - 251.6 (17th)

Rushing Yards Per Game: 128.9 (9th) - 127.0 (11th)

Points Allowed Per Game: 26.7 (20th) - 21.6 (10th)

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 227.6 (11th) - 209.0 (4th)

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 119.0 (15th) - 105.6 (10th)

Storyline: Can Matt LaFleur take advantage of this golden opportunity to get back at Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers?

Last season, the 49ers absolutely bullied and clowned the Packers on their way to two lopsided victories. First, there was the regular season Sunday Night Football Game where the 49ers beat the Packers 37-8. Then there was the NFC Championship where they beat them 37-20.

This matchup is likely a game that the Packers circled on their calendar the moment the schedule was released, as they’re out for revenge. They have a golden opportunity to get that revenge they’re seeking, as the 49ers are just absolutely depleted.

17 players who either started or played a key role for the team in the NFC Championship are either hurt or are on another team.

These 17 players include:

Jimmy Garoppolo - Hurt

Tevin Coleman - Hurt

Raheem Mostert - Hurt

Deebo Samuel - Hurt

Emmanuel Sanders - Signed with the Saints

Kendrick Bourne - COVID-19

George Kittle - Hurt

Joe Staley - Retired

Ben Garland - Hurt

Mike Person - Free Agent

DeForest Buckner - Traded to the Colts

Sheldon Day - Signed with the Colts

Dee Ford - Hurt

Nick Bosa - Hurt

Kwon Alexander - Traded to the Saints

Richard Sherman - Hurt

*Jaquiski Tartt* - Hurt

*Chance to play Thursday Night*

The Packers should get the revenge they seek, as the 49ers just don’t have the fire power they possessed last season. However, there is still a football game to be played.

As long as the defense keeps the Packers third-ranked scoring offense in check, the team could pull off an upset. Offensively, the 49ers should look to exploit the Packers’ run defense, which is giving up 4.7 yards per attempt, one of the worst marks in the league. Additionally, Nick Mullens will have to continue his chemistry with Brandon Aiyuk and feed him the ball as much as possible.

This game has the potential to get the 49ers’ season back on track. If the 49ers win, the possibility of them making a playoff push is plausible. However, if they lose this game, they are a Week 10 loss to the Saints away from the playoffs being completely unrealistic.

My best guess is the 49ers lose this game, but anything is possible.

Score Prediction: Packers 27 - 49ers 20

Seattle Seahawks (6-1) @ Buffalo Bills (6-2)

2020 Team Stats (Seahawks on left side - Bills right side)

Points Scored Per Game: 34.3 (1st) - 24.8 (19th)

Passing Yards Per Game: 289.0 (3rd) - 263.4 (10th)

Rushing Yards Per Game: 125.4 (12th) - 108.6 (20th)

Points Allowed Per Game: 28.4 (24th) - 24.9 (14th)

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 358.7 (32nd) - 223.6 (11th)

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 102.1 (9th) - 134.5 (26th)

Storyline: Which team will further advance their division lead?

The Seahawks are the division leader in the loaded NFC West, while the Bills are the division leader in a much weaker AFC East.

It’ll be very interesting to see quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Josh Allen battle in this game. Wilson is currently 6th in passing yards (2,151), and Allen is 5th (2,172). Earlier in the season, Allen was off to an MVP-type start. But with mediocre performances in three of the last four games, the Allen for MVP campaign doesn’t seem as realistic as it once did.

Matchup wise, I believe the Bills have the advantage in this game. Allen has that gun-slinging mentality that the Seahawks’ defense struggles to defend, and his main weapon, Stefon Diggs, should feast in this game.

Defensively, the Bills possess the better defense. All things considered, they’re the more balanced team. Their run defense has been a weakness thus far, but that may not be an issue if the Seahawks’ injuries at the running back position leak into this matchup.

What this game will boil down to is whether or not Josh Allen can take care of the ball. He’s turned it over nine times this season, including five interceptions and four fumbles, which all ended up being recovered by the other team.

Allen knows the importance of taking care of the ball against the Seahawks, and limiting Wilson’s opportunities. I see him doing just that in this game. If he doesn’t the Bills have little to no chance.

Score Prediction: Seahawks 31 - Bills 35

Miami Dolphins (4-3) @ Arizona Cardinals (5-2)

2020 Team Stats (Dolphins on left side - Cardinals on right side)

Points Scored Per Game: 26.9 (11th) - 29.0 (8th)

Passing Yards Per Game: 226.4 (21st) - 258.4 (14th)

Rushing Yards Per Game: 98.0 (28th) - 160.7 (2nd)

Points Allowed Per Game: 18.6 (1st) - 20.9 (9th)

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 250.9 (20th) - 247.3 (18th)

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 125.1 (21st) - 131.1 (25th)

Storyline: Which quarterback will win the 2018 Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff) rematch?

Tua Tagovailo and Kyler Murray faced off back in the 2018 College Football Playoffs. Tagovailoa and the Alabama Crimson Tide got the best of Murray and the Oklahoma Sooners, by a final score of 45-34.

Fast forward just roughly 22 months, both quarterbacks are now leading teams which are on the come up, and exceeding all expectations. The winner of this game will see their playoff chances significantly go up, so there is a lot at stake here.

One of the biggest surprises this season has been the Dolphins’ defense. It has given up only 18.6 points per game, the lowest mark in the league. However, they rank 20th in passing yards allowed and 21st in rushing yards allowed. For that reason, I don’t see the Dolphins holding the Cardinals’ 8th-ranked scoring offense anywhere near that 18-to-19 point mark.

The Cardinals should experience a ton of success running the football with Murray and backup running back Chase Edmunds, who is filling in for the injured Kenyan Drake. They should also have success throwing the ball to elite wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Coming off their bye week, the Cardinals should be well prepared for this game on both sides of the ball. Having that extra week of rest and preparation should be enough to be the deciding factor in this game.

Kyler Murray will get his Orange Bowl revenge, as I have the Cardinals winning this game.

Score Prediction: Dolphins 18 - Cardinals 26

SI Writer Predictions:

Writer Record GB @ SF SEA @ BUF MIA @ AZ Grant 15-11 SF SEA MIA Jack 15-11 SF SEA AZ Jose 15-11 SF SEA AZ Leo 15-11 GB SEA AZ Nick 15-11 GB BUF AZ Maverick 14-12 SF SEA MIA Marco 11-15 SF BUF MIA

Follow me on Twitter: @NinerNick_22