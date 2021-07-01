NFL Cancelled the Final Week of 49ers OTAs and Fined Kyle Shanahan

This is embarrassing.

Training camp hasn't even started yet, and the 49ers just got in trouble for the second time this offseason.

First, the NFL cancelled the final week of the 49ers' rookie mini-camp because they allowed bump-and-run coverage during drills, which is against league rules during the spring training program.

Now, we learn why the 49ers cancelled their final week of OTAs after Justin Skule tore his ACL and Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles during the same OTA spring practice. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL management council cancelled the final week of 49ers OTAs, fined the team $100,000 and head coach Kyle Shanahan $50,000.

Here's a statement from the 49ers about their penalty: "The health and safety of our players is our highest priority, and we take following league rules very seriously. We will continue to work with the NFL and the NFLPA to ensure compliance."

It seems the NFL is saying the 49ers' spring practices were too intense, and it seems the 49ers aren't arguing. Perhaps this is the wakeup call the organization needs to alter their practices and reduce offseason non-contact injuries.

Interestingly enough, back in May when the final week of 49ers OTAs were cancelled, Shanahan spoke to the media and did not mention that the league forced the cancellation. He spoke as though he chose to end OTAs early.

"My plan was to get eight (OTA practices)," Shanahan said. "And I was going to surprise them on Thursday and take everyone bowling. But after our seventh practice with those two injuries and just the aura it gave to it, I wasn't going to come back and do one more just to do one more. So I surprised them on Day 8 instead of Day 9.”

No mention of the NFL's punishment. Hmm.

Stay tuned. Shanahan and John Lynch should address this soon.