NFL Draft 2020: Five Pac-12 Prospects 49ers Should Consider

Free agency officially kicks off in a week, which means the San Francisco 49ers will find out which of their players will be playing in a different uniform in 2020.

While it would be nice to try to fill some of the holes left by these players in free agency, the Niners just do not have the salary-cap space. That is why the NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be where the red and gold can truly improve the team.

With only six picks in the draft, San Francisco can ill-afford to mess up. Expect them to attempt to accumulate more draft capital.

Since the Niners are picking so late in the draft, they will have to poach players from other conferences that aren't as idolized. The Pac-12, once a respectable conference, has fallen on hard times recently. That doesn't mean there aren't talented players. This is the perfect chance for the 49ers to do their homework on some players from the Pac-12 to add to the team.

Here are five Pac-12 prospects that could fit the 49ers current plans.

Ashtyn Davis, Safety, Cal

With the possible departure of free safety Jimmie Ward, a young, controllable safety might fly to the top of the 49ers’ wish list. Ashtyn Davis, a four-year contributor at Cal, would be a solid addition to the secondary.

Currently, Davis is projected to be a late first round, early second round pick. Even if the 49ers opt not to take him at pick 31, he could still be on the board in the event of them trading back. Even if Ward returns, Davis would still contribute heavily. He proved to be a strong special teamer in both kick return and coverage. He was Cal’s special teams MVP in both 2016 and 2017.

He’s also been rather versatile on defense, possessing the ability to slide over the field and still provide stable coverage (seven interceptions over final three seasons). Pro Football Focus lauds Davis for coverage abilities and ranks him 25th on their top-100 big board.

Marcell Harris and Tarvarius Moore were both quality backups last season, and were decent starters when given the chance. But depth is always needed. Davis would likely not have the immediate impact Ward would, but he’s a controllable athlete that could help the 49ers’ “win now” plans.

Leki Fotu, Defensive Tackle, Utah

The 49ers picked defensive linemen in four of the last five NFL Draft first rounds. Although a Pac-12 defensive linemen won’t factor into their first round decision, at least one should in the later rounds. Utah defensive lineman Leki Fotu, a six-foot-5, 330 pound beast on the inside, would be a great partner to defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

He was a two-time First-Team All-Pac-12 defensive tackle and helped lead Utah to third best run-defense in 2019. That alone should be enough to attract the 49ers. Despite dominating in pass-rush, they were middle-of-the-pack in run-defense. Following the loss of nose tackle D.J. Jones, the 49ers had no real answer against the run, next to Buckner.

Defensive tackles of Fotu’s nature will never fill the stat sheet. Like Jones, Fotu’s value coincides with how much mayhem he can create, in order to free up his teammates to make the play. Despite his massive size, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein praises his athleticism.

Fotu is currently listed as the 19th defensive lineman on NFL.com. He might not be the every-down lineman that Buckner or Nick Bosa are, but he’s still a quality player that would help stabilize one of the team’s few weak links.

Javelin Guidry, Cornerback, Utah

With the slew of fifth round picks held by San Francisco, the 49ers can afford to be rather experimental with their later round picks.

Standing at just 5-foot-9, there are questions on whether Utah corner Javelin Guidry is tall enough for the NFL. He’s ranked 35th among draftable corners on CBSSports.com. He’ll be available for most, if not all of the draft. But what he lacks in height, he makes up for with blazing speed.

His 4.29 40-yard-dash time was second fastest at the combine. Guidry could utilize that speed on kick coverage, stepping in for Raheem Mostert as a gunner to run down former Utah teammate Mitch Wishnowsky’s punts. Guidry manned the Utes’ nickel corner spot and was a Pac-12 honorable mention twice.

Despite his size, Guidry is not afraid to lower his head and make the tackle. He made 48 tackles this past season. Starting nickel K’Waun Williams is under contract for the 2020 season, but if he replicates his 2019, he might price himself out of San Francisco’s budget the following offseason.

Guidry would not only supply a little insurance if Williams departs next season, he would be an immediate upgrade for the reserve slot role. In the week 14 win at New Orleans, Drew Brees took advantage of the slot when Williams exited with a concussion. If Williams were to miss any time this season, Guidry would be able to step in and hold down the fort.

Shane Lemiuex and Calvin Throckmorton, Offensive Line, Oregon

The 49ers started two Oregon defensive linemen in 2019. Why not add two Oregon offensive linemen as well?

University of Oregon linemen Shane Lemiuex and Calvin Throckmorton would both be perfect additions to the 49ers’ offensive line. The two were the leaders of one of the top offensive lines in the country, starting four seasons together.

Lemieux started 52-straight games at left guard and consistently earned spots on All-American and All-Conference teams. He’s strong in both pass- and run-protection and could easily start at either guard spot on day one.

Throckmorton was Oregon’s Swiss Army knife, starting mostly at right tackle, but also filling in at right guard, center and left tackle. Despite moving all over the line, Throckmorton was only credited with one sack allowed over his final 3,224 snaps. He earned his degree in Human Physiology and has a career in medicine awaiting him upon the finish of his NFL career.

Throckmorton and Lemieux have seen their stocks fluctuate, but they both would be bargains for San Francisco in the middle rounds. Offensive line depth is always a need. Either of these linemen would provide that.