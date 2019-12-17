NFL Power Rankings Week 16: 49ers Slide After Shocking Loss

Going into week 15's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons - the San Francisco 49ers were favored by double digits. It seemed practically a lock for the 49ers to handle their business with a low-level opponent. They did manage to win two-out-of-three against three elite teams in the last three weeks, so facing the Falcons should've been easy work.

However, the fact that they did face elite teams for three weeks straight was likely the cause of their downfall. The Falcons handed the 49ers a shocking loss that put a damper on their aspirations for the division title. That is why in the NFL power rankings week 16 - the 49ers have slid down two spots to No. 4.

The Baltimore Ravens maintain their grip as the No. 1 team in the power rankings, while the New Orleans Saints (No. 3) and Seattle Seahawks (No. 4) leap frog the 49ers. When you are favored by double digit points at home and fall to a lowly team - it only makes sense that there are some repercussions on their general outlook.

Last week the San Francisco 49ers were slotted at No. 2 following their shootout win against the New Orleans Saints. It was a win that reminded everyone that the 49ers are not to be taken lightly. They looked poised to run the table to clinch the NFC west after achieving such a valiant win on the road. Unfortunately, a loss to the Falcons at home sobers up that statement. Even though the 49ers were without half of their defensive starters - they still had the offense that could have lead the way again.

It is supposed to be their staple of the team anyways with Kyle Shanahan being an offensive oriented coach. Nevertheless, it is the 49ers' first bad loss of the season. Every top tier team in the league has suffered at least one at some point in the season. This by no means diminishes that the 49ers are a top five team in the league. These types of losses happen and as long as they make amends Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams, then it will be a moot point.

In fact, the San Francisco 49ers have no choice but to make amends in week 16. A loss to the Rams would make it significantly unlikely that they win the division. It would still be possible because with other moving pieces in the league, but to put their chips on other team's help is never ideal. They have to handle their business the rest of the way starting this Saturday. They essentially can't lose from here on out. Winning the final two games will clinch them as division winners as well as a first-round bye.

Then of course, from there once the playoffs start they can't lose or their season would be over. A little bonus to defeating the Rams would give the 49ers a rise in the power rankings by one spot at least. The pressure continues to grow on the 49ers, but it isn't anything new to them. Losing to the Falcons should have reminded them what is at stake and that they are not untouchable against any opponent.

Sometimes teams need that shot in the arm to get their energy levels back up. What better way to receive that shot than to lose to a team that is playing for nothing. The 49ers can make the Rams a part of that category of playing for nothing with a win against them on Saturday night at Levi's Stadium. Regardless of who returns from injury - the San Francisco 49ers will need to win this game to stay on track for the division title.