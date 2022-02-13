One Area the 49ers Offense Needs to Improve in 2022

The 49ers need to brush up on this one specific area with the offense going into 2022.

It was a slow start in 2021 for the 49ers offense.

Once Week 10 against the Rams rolled along, they were able to find themselves.

The 49ers never looked back when it came to their offense after that game. It was clear what worked for them. Run the ball excessively and feed Deebo Samuel. A simple recipe for success, but one that Kyle Shanahan concocted in various forms to keep a defense on their heels.

However, as great as the offense was from Week 10, they still had their flaws. But one area stands out the most for the 49ers offense to improve on in 2022.

Deep pass plays.

The 49ers need to add that to their arsenal on offense.

Garoppolo completed 39 deep pass plays in 2021 and that doesn't account for air yards, so some of those are likely thanks to the 49ers' playmakers. That number needs to change in 2022. Imagine had the 49ers been able to add that dynamic of deep pass plays (20+ yards) to the offense. It would give defenses more to think about and prepare for.

But with Garoppolo as the starter, no defense is going to give a second towards planning around that.Not being able to throw consistently and effectively hurt the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Jimmy Garoppolo is largely at fault for this as he isn't a reliable quarterback for this nor does he have the arm to take shots.

This is why the Rams were so successful against the 49ers run game. They did a full send on planning around the run game of the Niners and dared the ball be put in Garoppolo's hands. The Rams knew Garoppolo couldn't hurt them, especially deep.

Improving in this area shouldn't take too much stress for the 49ers.

Trey Lance is going to take over, unless you actually buy the Tom Brady hypothetical, as the starting quarterback of the 49ers. In his limited action of two starts, Lance gave a teaser of what can be with him as the starter. The ability to actually connect on deep shots AND actually want to take them will lift the offense to new heights.

Shanahan will finally have a quarterback he doesn't have to handcuff. He'll have a guy that'll add multiple new dynamics that they couldn't have last season. From being a threat to run with the ball, to being able to take shots deep. These elements to the 49ers' offense should see them be a tough outing for opposing defenses.