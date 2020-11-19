One Running Back the 49ers Should Sign Right Now

The 49ers essentially have zero healthy running backs.

They have Jerick McKinnon, who still hasn't fully from two ACL surgeries and probably never will. He has "tired legs" that have no burst or explosion any more.

Then the 49ers have Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, who might play next Sunday against the Rams, but might not be effective because they haven't played in a month.

So what should the 49ers do?

I have a solution.

There's a running back who's a free agent right now who was a Pro Bowler in 2016. He's only 26-years old. He's healthy. He has scored 36 touchdowns in 62 career games. And he averages 4.2 yards per carry and 63.4 rushing yards per game for his career.

His name is Jordan Howard.

He averaged 4.4 yards per carry just last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Then he signed a two-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, gained just 28 yards on his first 33 carries and got waived, but also scored four touchdowns.

Howard might be a better fit on the 49ers. Or he might be washed up. Either way, he's cheap. The 49ers can sign him to their practice squad and see what he has left. If he stinks, they can cut him. But I'm guessing he's just as good as McKinnon and Coleman, if not better.

Remember, Howard went to the University of Indiana, where Coleman went. They're similar running backs who both fit the 49ers' outside-zone blocking scheme. The difference? Howard is younger and has had more success than Coleman in the NFL.

Sign Howard today.