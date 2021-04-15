One Running Back the 49ers Might Draft

The 49ers had to start Jerick Freaking McKinnon four times, which is one quarter of the season. And that's not good.

Sure, the 49ers need a quarterback.

Now McKinnon is gone, and so is Tevin Coleman. So it's likely the 49ers will draft a running back and add him to their backfield committee.

To find out which running back the 49ers should target, I asked former New York Jets cornerback Eric Crocker.

CROCKER: "It seems tough to have the 49ers put a lot of resources into that position, especially in the first two rounds where some people want Najee Harris. I just can't see them doing that, especially because they know if the backs they have now stay healthy, they have a nice, solid one-two punch. Now, you can't count on them to stay healthy, because they've shown they just can't do it.

"But if they were to draft a running back, I watched a lot of North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown, and I noticed they had two running backs, No. 25 (Javonte Williams) and No. 8 (Michael Carter), and both were just getting off. They ran all through Miami. And they both were good running outside zone. Every game, these dudes made guys miss in space and ripped off big runs.

"Now, do they run 4.3s like the 49ers running backs do now? I don't think so. If the 49ers want somebody who plays more with that speed, they might want to go with Chuba Hubbard from Oklahoma State. Everybody thought he was going to run 4.3. I think he ran 4.5, but he plays more at a 4.3-type speed, and the 49ers might like that. He's somebody who may drop down to the fourth or fifth round because he didn't test great, but if you're looking for a running back who gives you that big-play ability, I think you'd like him in the fifth round."