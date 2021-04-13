One Wide Receiver the 49ers Might Draft in Round 2

This offseason, the 49ers lost Kendrick Bourne, who played 688 snaps last season -- sixth most on the 49ers offense.

And one of those needs is wide receiver. This offseason, the 49ers lost Kendrick Bourne, who played 688 snaps last season -- sixth most on the 49ers offense. He played more than Kyle Juszczyk, which means Bourne essentially was a starter.

So it's possible the 49ers will draft a wide receiver as early as Round 2, because they need one who can contribute right away.

To find out which wide receiver the 49ers should target, I interviewed former New York Jets cornerback Eric Crocker.

CROCKER: "The 49ers receiver position in my opinion is way worse than how people view it. The 49ers have put so many resources into the position, so people think it's a solidified spot where they don't have to worry about drafting receivers.

"But Deebo Samuel -- he's a good playmaker. I he a pure receiver? I don't think so. They have one with Brandon Aiyuk, but he's still young and developing. We saw lots of promising moments from him I think he'll be just fine.

"But who else is there after that? They have about one and a half receivers. So if a receiver is the best player on the board when the 49ers pick in the second round, they should take him. And there's one guy who's a pure receiver that I love. He's Dyami Brown from North Carolina. He's terrific, but he only runs three routes, so you really have to dig deep. And you find he had the same offensive coordinator from Ole Miss when D.K. Metcalf was there. So it makes sense.

"I love Dyami Brown's game. He can win at every level, whether it's underneath routes, slants, in the slot, he's a vertical threat on the outside, he just runs by guys, or he can hit them with half steps, and he understands leverage.

"And then there are other guys such as Rondale Moore. He's more of a pure slot, can do some of the things Deebo does with the end arounds, but he's really short -- only 5'7". But he's extremely explosive and a legit receiver from the slot. I'm pretty sure Wes Welker would look at him like, 'Man, this guy is more explosive than I ever was.' That's how I look at it."