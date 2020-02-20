PFF Predicts Emmanuel Sanders Will Leave 49ers for Patriots

Free agency will present a ton of difficult decisions for the San Francisco 49ers. With only $12.1 million in salary cap space, they cannot afford to be dipping their hands heavily into the market.

The same goes for the players on their team that are set to become unrestricted free agents.The Niners will have to let some of them walk, like wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. He could very well be someone the 49ers do not want to commit to with their limited cap space.

In fact, Pro Football Focus believes that to be the case as they predict Sanders will leave the 49ers for the New England Patriots.

Sanders going to the Patriots is a very plausible scenario. They can give Sanders a chance at a ring, while giving him the desired lucrative deal. Assuming Tom Brady stays, it will give him an added experienced weapon - making the Patriots offense improved.

"With San Francisco’s cap situation, a Sanders departure is likely and would be one of the few weapons Brady needs in New England to succeed."

Sanders leaving the 49ers will not be shocking news if it does play out. When they made the trade for him, it was so that he could help elevate the offense's aerial attack. His acquisition became crucial once it was official that Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor would not be returning from injured reserve.

If Sanders leaves, then the Niners will only have two wide receivers who were viable options in Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne. Of course, Hurd and Taylor will be returning so that brings the receiver position to a steady core of four players.

Still, it would behoove the 49ers to look into a veteran presence at the position to solidify the quality of depth. Maybe even consider bringing in a receiver who is a considered a deep threat since Marquise Goodwin never panned out.

Whatever the San Francisco 49ers end up deciding, Sanders is more than likely going to be switching uniforms. That is the price to pay in order to keep Arik Armstead and other pending free agents who carry more value to the team.