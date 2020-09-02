Player Comparisons for Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis

Been thinking lately about the three 49ers wide receivers who have the most potential: Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Dante Pettis.

I've seen them all play in person, either in training camp or in games or both. And I have a good feel for how they move and how they win.

Here's who each wide receiver reminds me of:

Brandon Aiyuk: Odell Beckham Jr.

A relatively raw, undeveloped version of Beckham, who was a three-year starter in the SEC. Aiyuk was a mere one-year starter in the Pac 12 -- he transferred from Sierra College, a junior college near Sacramento. And he played defensive back in high school.

Still, athletically Aiyuk reminds me of Beckham. They're about the same size -- 5'11" 1/2, roughly 200 pounds. Neither runs a 4.3 40-yard dash, but both are fast and electric. Both are deep threats and players who pick up lots of yards after the catch. They run good slant routes and good double moves down field. They make acrobatic catches. And they can run reverses and end arounds, too. Physically, each is the total package. And Aiyuk seems to lack Beckham's diva qualities. Aiyuk could have a terrific rookie season and career if he stays healthy.

Deebo Samuel: Percy Harvin

Samuel is Harvin plus 25 pounds and minus some quickness and speed. But the end result for both players is basically the same. Both are gadget players. Both are equally good running the ball as they are catching it. Both are such effective runners, they deserve at least one carry per game in which they line up in the backfield as a running back. And both are so dangerous in the open field, they should return punts and kicks, too.

Harvin was a borderline MVP candidate in 2012 before injuries derailed his season and career. Samuel seems built for contact, although he does currently have a broken foot. Let's see if he can be a more durable version of Harvin.

Dante Pettis: Mario Manningham

After Pettis' stellar end to his rookie season, I thought he might be the next Victor Cruz -- another funky route runners who got open at will. But Cruz was extremely tough over the middle. Pettis isn't yet.

Pettis is much more comfortable catching passes near the sideline. And he runs the best double moves on the team. And if defenses forget about him, he can burn them for long plays -- at least he did his rookie season. He didn't burn anyone in 2019.

Mario Manningham was an excellent No. 3 receiver on a Super Bowl champion behind Cruz and Hakeem Nicks. And Manningham was the one who had the Super Bowl winning catch against the Patriots in 2012. He was a Super Bowl hero.

Maybe Pettis can be one, too. What a turnaround that would be after the 49ers made him a Super Bowl healthy scratch last season.