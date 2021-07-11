Players Who Should Be in the 49ers Hall of Fame But Aren't Yet
The Pro Football Hall of Fame doesn't have space to honor all the 49ers greats.
So the 49ers started their own Hall of Fame in 2009. And since then, they have inducted the following 31 people:
Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.
Running Back Joe Perry
Defensive Tackle Leo Nomellini
Quarterback Y.A. Tittle
Running Back Hugh McElhenny
Offensive Tackle Bob St. Clair
Fullback John Henry Johnson
Quarterback John Brodie
Defensive Tackle Charlie Krueger
Cornerback Jimmy Johnson
Linebacker Dave Wilcox
Wide Receiver Dwight Clark
Quarterback Joe Montana
Head Coach Bill Walsh
Defensive End Fred Dean
Cornerback/Safety Ronnie Lott
Quarterback Steve Young
Wide Receiver Jerry Rice
Founders Vic and Tony Morabito
Running Back Roger Craig
Wide Receiver R.C. Owens
Wide Receiver/Kicker Gordy Soltau
Vice President/General Manager John McVay
Head Coach George Seifert
Defensive End Charles Haley
Fullback Tom Rathman
Wide Receiver Terrell Owens
Defensive Tackle Bryant Young
Wide Receiver John Taylor
Linebacker Patrick Willis
What a long, impressive list. And it doesn't fully capture the wide scope of the 49ers rich, glorious history.
Here are 13 more players who deserve immediate induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame.
Wide Receiver Gene Washington
Played for the 49ers from 1969 to 1977. Started 124 games. Averaged 17.8 yards per catch for his career. Caught 59 touchdown passes -- third most in franchise history. Was an All Pro three times -- the same number as Terrell Owens.
Offensive Tackle Keith Fahnhorst
Played for the 49ers from 1974 to 1987. Started 160 games. Was an All Pro in 1984. Won two Super Bowls, and was one of the greatest offensive linemen in franchise history.
Center/Guard Randy Cross
Played for the 49ers from 1976 to 1988. Started 180 games. Went to three Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls. A lynchpin of the dominant 49ers 1980s offensive line that gets no accolades.
Center Jesse Sapolu
Played for the 49ers from 1983 to 1997. Started 154 games. Went to two Pro Bowls. Won four Super Bowls.
Offensive Tackle Harris Barton
Played for the 49ers from 1987 to 1996. Started 134 games. Was an All Pro twice and won three Super Bowls.
Tight End Brent Jones
Played for the 49ers from 1987 to 1997. Started 125 games. Went to four consecutive Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls.
Free Safety Merton Hanks
Played for the 49ers from 1991 to 1998. Started 108 games. Went to four consecutive Pro Bowls. Was an All Pro in 1995. Intercepted 31 passes for the 49ers (fourth most in franchise history). Won one Super Bowl.
Running Back Garrison Hearst
Was on the 49ers from 1997 to 2003. Missed two seasons with a brutal ankle injury. Started 73 games. Went to two Pro Bowls. Rushed for 1,570 yards in 1998.
Quarterback Jeff Garcia
Played for the 49ers from 1999 to 2003. Started 71 games. Went to three straight Pro Bowls. Threw 31 touchdown passes in 2000 and 32 touchdown passes in 2001. Still is the only 49ers quarterback to ever throw at least 31 touchdown passes in a season. Also is the last 49ers quarterback to throw for at least 4,000 yards in a season.
Defensive Tackle Justin Smith
Played for the 49ers from 2008 to 2014. Started 110 games. Went to five straight Pro Bowls. Was an All Pro in 2011 when he arguably should have won Defensive Player of the Year. Recorded 43.5 sacks for the 49ers.
Linebacker NaVorro Bowman
Played for the 49ers from 2010 to 2017. Started 74 games. Was an All Pro four times -- more than Joe Montana and Steve Young, both of whom were All Pros three times.
Tight End Vernon Davis
Played for the 49ers from 2006 to 2015. Started 136 games. Went to two Pro Bowls. Caught 55 touchdown passes -- fourth most in franchise history.
Running Back Frank Gore
Played for the 49ers from 2005 to 2014. Started 134 games. Went to five Pro Bowls. Rushed for 11,073 yards -- most in franchise history by far.