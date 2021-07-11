Players Who Should Be in the 49ers Hall of Fame But Aren't Yet

The 49ers Hall of Fame does not capture the full scope of their rich, glorious history.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame doesn't have space to honor all the 49ers greats.

So the 49ers started their own Hall of Fame in 2009. And since then, they have inducted the following 31 people:

Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Running Back Joe Perry

Defensive Tackle Leo Nomellini

Quarterback Y.A. Tittle

Running Back Hugh McElhenny

Offensive Tackle Bob St. Clair

Fullback John Henry Johnson

Quarterback John Brodie

Defensive Tackle Charlie Krueger

Cornerback Jimmy Johnson

Linebacker Dave Wilcox

Wide Receiver Dwight Clark

Quarterback Joe Montana

Head Coach Bill Walsh

Defensive End Fred Dean

Cornerback/Safety Ronnie Lott

Quarterback Steve Young

Wide Receiver Jerry Rice

Founders Vic and Tony Morabito

Running Back Roger Craig

Wide Receiver R.C. Owens

Wide Receiver/Kicker Gordy Soltau

Vice President/General Manager John McVay

Head Coach George Seifert

Defensive End Charles Haley

Fullback Tom Rathman

Wide Receiver Terrell Owens

Defensive Tackle Bryant Young

Wide Receiver John Taylor

Linebacker Patrick Willis

What a long, impressive list. And it doesn't fully capture the wide scope of the 49ers rich, glorious history.

Here are 13 more players who deserve immediate induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame.

Wide Receiver Gene Washington

Played for the 49ers from 1969 to 1977. Started 124 games. Averaged 17.8 yards per catch for his career. Caught 59 touchdown passes -- third most in franchise history. Was an All Pro three times -- the same number as Terrell Owens.

Offensive Tackle Keith Fahnhorst

Played for the 49ers from 1974 to 1987. Started 160 games. Was an All Pro in 1984. Won two Super Bowls, and was one of the greatest offensive linemen in franchise history.

Center/Guard Randy Cross

Played for the 49ers from 1976 to 1988. Started 180 games. Went to three Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls. A lynchpin of the dominant 49ers 1980s offensive line that gets no accolades.

Center Jesse Sapolu

Played for the 49ers from 1983 to 1997. Started 154 games. Went to two Pro Bowls. Won four Super Bowls.

Offensive Tackle Harris Barton

Played for the 49ers from 1987 to 1996. Started 134 games. Was an All Pro twice and won three Super Bowls.

Tight End Brent Jones

Played for the 49ers from 1987 to 1997. Started 125 games. Went to four consecutive Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls.

Free Safety Merton Hanks

Played for the 49ers from 1991 to 1998. Started 108 games. Went to four consecutive Pro Bowls. Was an All Pro in 1995. Intercepted 31 passes for the 49ers (fourth most in franchise history). Won one Super Bowl.

Running Back Garrison Hearst

Was on the 49ers from 1997 to 2003. Missed two seasons with a brutal ankle injury. Started 73 games. Went to two Pro Bowls. Rushed for 1,570 yards in 1998.

Quarterback Jeff Garcia

Played for the 49ers from 1999 to 2003. Started 71 games. Went to three straight Pro Bowls. Threw 31 touchdown passes in 2000 and 32 touchdown passes in 2001. Still is the only 49ers quarterback to ever throw at least 31 touchdown passes in a season. Also is the last 49ers quarterback to throw for at least 4,000 yards in a season.

Defensive Tackle Justin Smith

Played for the 49ers from 2008 to 2014. Started 110 games. Went to five straight Pro Bowls. Was an All Pro in 2011 when he arguably should have won Defensive Player of the Year. Recorded 43.5 sacks for the 49ers.

Linebacker NaVorro Bowman

Played for the 49ers from 2010 to 2017. Started 74 games. Was an All Pro four times -- more than Joe Montana and Steve Young, both of whom were All Pros three times.

Tight End Vernon Davis

Played for the 49ers from 2006 to 2015. Started 136 games. Went to two Pro Bowls. Caught 55 touchdown passes -- fourth most in franchise history.

Running Back Frank Gore

Played for the 49ers from 2005 to 2014. Started 134 games. Went to five Pro Bowls. Rushed for 11,073 yards -- most in franchise history by far.