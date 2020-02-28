All49ers
Post-Combine Day 1: WR Jalen Reagor, a Viable Option for 49ers at Pick No.31

Nicholas Cothrel

The 49ers are set to enter the 2020 NFL Draft with only one pick (No.31 overall) over the first two days. Nonetheless, that hasn't detoured the coaching staff from meeting with many of the nation’s top college prospects at the NFL Combine. 

Earlier this week, San Francisco met with TCU's speedy wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

During his time in the college ranks, Reagor experienced inadequate quarterback play, resulting in marginal production compared to other first-round worthy wideouts. However, even with the career he posted as a member of the Horned Frogs, Reagor continued to attract draft buzz, and it only intensified after his arrival in Indianapolis this week. 

Reagor got off to a hot start at the combine, posting a 42" vertical and 11'6" broad jump. With Reagor measuring in at 5-foot-11, 206 pounds, those numbers are gigantic for his physical stature. The former TCU wideout tied the second-best vertical and the second-best broad jump among wide receivers at the combine.  

Although, when it came to the running portion, Reagor's 40-yard dash wasn't the time everyone expected. He was clocked with an official time of 4.47 seconds on his first attempt and 4.5 seconds on his final run. Reagor had tons of hype surrounding his 40-time as even he had hoped to run in the 4.3-second range. 

Despite a slower time than many anticipated, Reagor may just be a casualty of someone who plays much faster than the stopwatch indicates. At the end of the day, the speed that matters most is game-speed, and Reagor's film at TCU suggests he has plenty to run by defenders when the time calls. 

TCU's pro day is scheduled for March 27 and many would expect Reagor to give it another shot to improve his 40-yard dash. Regardless of how you shape his combine performance, Reagor is expected to hear his name called anywhere from the end of the first-round to early second-round consideration.

Reagor's versatility is eye-popping as he hauled in numerous acrobatic catches while also contributing to TCU's ground attack and return game. Reagor's style of play is one where he can lineup wherever he's asked, and that's something that fits the mold of the 49ers' offensive system where motions are heavily utilized. 

Last year, the 49ers exhausted early draft capital to select Deebo Samuel with the 36th overall selection, and in doing so they received quality production in year one. Now, just under a year removed from that decision, they find themselves in familiar territory as the 49ers are once again doing their due diligence on wide receivers in the upcoming draft.

With Emmanuel Sanders likely moving on from the Niners, that leaves them with only two contributing receivers from last season. Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor are expected to make their return for 2020, but given their injury complications the 49ers cannot bank on these two for next season. If Reagor is their for the 49ers at No. 31, they will need to think long and hard about taking him with the pick. 

