October 2, 2021
Predicting the Outcome of the 49ers-Seahawks Game

This game could get ugly.
Author:
Publish date:

Here's where the 49ers stand.

Their run game currently is not working. Through three games, it's averaging 3.6 yards per carry -- eighth-worst in the NFL. Then there's the pass game, which is averaging a measly 5.7 air yards per pass attempt -- third-lowest in the NFL -- which means they're not getting the ball down the field. So the offense is slow, methodical and mediocre.

And the defense isn't much better. It's giving up 4.7 yards per carry -- sixth-worst in the league. And on Sunday, they'll start two backup cornerbacks.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks offense is averaging a whopping 5.1 yards per carry -- fourth-best in the league. Plus, they have a future Hall of Fame quarterback, Russell Wilson, who loves to throw downfield to his two excellent wide receivers, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

This game could get ugly.

The 49ers offense most likely will plod along, and Jimmy Garoppolo probably will struggle. The last time he faced the Seahawks -- last season in an empty stadium in Seattle -- he completed 11 of 16 passes for just 84 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception and he left the game early with an ankle injury. The Seahawks have faced him lots of times and know how to take away his strengths.

Seattle certainly has big deficiencies on defense, and they lost their last two games, but the 49ers don't have the offensive firepower to take advantage, unless they play Trey Lance for large portions of the game, and you know they probably won't.

Let's see how the 49ers justify not playing Lance after this one.

Final score prediction: 49ers 20, Seahawks 30.

