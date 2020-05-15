All49ers
Projecting Deebo Samuel's Stats for 2020

Grant Cohn

Will Deebo Samuel replace George Kittle as the focal point on the 49ers’ offense next season?

Potentially.

Kittle is the best tight end in the NFL and the No. 1 option in the 49ers’ passing game. Last season, he led all 49ers with 107 targets and 85 catches. Samuel ranked second in both categories with 81 targets and 57 catches.

Kittle most likely will catch more passes than Samuel again in 2020. But Samuel could gain more yards than Kittle. Hear me out.

Kittle gained 1,053 receiving yards last season, and Samuel gained just 802 receiving yards. But Samuel struggled the first half of the season as he learned the 49ers system and memorized Kyle Shanahan’s terminology.

The final 11 weeks of the season (including playoffs), Samuel averaged 64 receiving yards per game. And the final eight weeks, when he became a part-time running back in addition to a wide receiver, Samuel averaged 28 rushing yards per game.

Meaning Samuel could average 90 yards from scrimmage per game in 2020. Which also means he could be the first 49ers wide receiver to gain more than 1,400 yards from scrimmage in a season since Terrell Owens in 2001.

Last season, Samuel had to split targets with Emmanuel Sanders. Now Sanders is on the Saints, and his replacement is rookie Brandon Aiyuk. Rookies usually take a few months to learn the 49ers’ system -- ask Samuel. Meaning Samuel could have an even bigger workload next season than last season.

Draft Samuel if you play fantasy football.

