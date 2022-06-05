Skip to main content

Projecting the 49ers' Five Starting Offensive Linemen for Week 1

Now that we know Alex Mack has retired and won't play this season, let's project the 49ers' five starting offensive linemen for Week 1.

The 49ers had to have known all offseason Mack was going to retire, which means they're prepared to replace him. They must have the plan. And the plan can't be to start journeyman backup Jake Brendel at center.

Here's my best guess at who will start on the offensive line in the season opener:

Left tackle: Trent Williams. This is the one position that's set in stone.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Left guard: Aaron Banks. The 49ers spent a second-round pick on him last year, so they'll give him the first shot to start. But if he struggles, they probably will replace him with Colton McKivitz, who at least is solid.

Center: Daniel Brunskill. He started eight games at center for the 49ers in 2020 before they signed Mack, so it would make sense that the 49ers would move Brunskill back to center now that Mack has retired. Brunskill isn't a particularly good center, but he's serviceable and a veteran.

Right guard: Jaylon Moore. The 49ers drafted him in Round 5 last year and he played well during the preseason. He probably has a better chance to keep his job than Banks. He also could play right tackle if the 49ers feel rookie Spencer Burford is ready to start at right guard.

Right tackle: Mike McGlinchey. Unless he's still injured. In that case, Justin Skule or Jaylon Moore most likely would start at right guard.

My Post - 2022-04-18T073642.748
News

Deebo Samuel is a Favorite to win 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Award

By Jose Luis Sanchez III37 minutes ago
My Post (55)
News

The Reason 49ers Trey Lance’s Passes Have a Slight Wobble

By Grant Cohn23 hours ago
My Post - 2022-05-05T134406.393
News

Have the 49ers Built a Strong Coaching Staff Around Trey Lance?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III23 hours ago
USATSI_16469087
News

Will Jason Verrett Become a Starter for the 49ers in Week 1?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJun 3, 2022
My Post (53)
News

Aaron Banks Says He Has Transformed His Body

By Grant CohnJun 3, 2022
USATSI_17480500
News

Will Darqueze Dennard be the 49ers’ Starting Nickel Corner?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJun 3, 2022
My Post (50)
News

49ers Legend Frank Gore Retires

By Grant CohnJun 2, 2022
My Post - 2022-04-19T134105.407
News

49ers Center Alex Mack to Retire After 13 Seasons in the NFL

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJun 2, 2022