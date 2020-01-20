49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Raheem Mostert Runs Over Packers to Send 49ers to the Super Bowl

Jose Luis Sanchez III

SANTA CLARA - Entering the NFC Championship Game, there was doubt that the 49ers would be able to replicate their demolition of the Packers from Week 12. It seemed logical the Packers would be much better prepared in this matchup with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake. 

The 49ers did not just replicate their 37-8 performance from Nov. 24, they one upped it with a 37-20 win to advance to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers essentially took the soul out of the Packers by psuing them off the line of scrimamge on both sides of the ball throughout the game. The 49ers were up 27-0 going into halftime. The main reason for the 49ers success was a dominant performance by well-travelled running back Raheem Mostert. 

He carried 29 times for 220 yards and four TDs. It was the second-most rushing yards in NFL playoff history, trailing only Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who rushed for 248 yards in 1985 against the Cowboys.

According to NFL Research, Raheem Mostert is the only player in NFL history with 200+ rush yards and 4+ rushing touchdowns in a playoff game.

The guy was just a man on a mission entering this game. Any "overconfidence" that he and his teammates were projected to have did not come to fruition. This was a team that was fueled by hunger. 

They had no answer for Mostert. Jimmy Garoppolo had only eight pass attempts, completing six for 77 yards. It wasn't that Kyle Shanahan didn't believe in Garoppolo, but like he said after the game, the running game was working, so he stuck with it.

Yet, the Packers still did not have any answer, any adjustment to contain Mostert. The Packers showed up ill-prepared with their lackluster performance.

Credit to the offensive line of the 49ers who got Mostert going. They were creating running lanes as if they were parting the Red Sea. The 49ers were bullies on a playground who did not slow down just because they saw the Packers crying. 

Now the Packers did muster a little come back in the fourth quarter, but it was more of a product of prevent defense by the 49ers. This game was the 49ers' to win from the very beginning and it is thanks to Mostert. The "Quest for Six" is alive and well for the San Francisco 49ers who will travel to Miami to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

That is a matchup that is sure to excite any football fan with all the hype in the world. One thing is for certain in that matchup is that Mostert will be a pivotal player for the 49ers to be crowned champs.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers vs. 49ers: NFC Championship Preview and Prediction

A trip to Miami will be on the line when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of week 12. The Packers would love nothing more than to exact revenge on the 49ers after they were handed their worst loss of the season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers-Packers: Three Under the Radar Players who can Tilt the Balance

The NFC championship game is finally here as the 49ers and Packers get set to face off in a week 12 rematch. Both team's star players will need to shine, but it is the players who are under-the-radar that can truly tilt the balance.

Maverick Pallack

by

Footballfan55

Should the 49ers Have Richard Sherman Mirror Davante Adams?

Will Richard Sherman shadow Davante Adams on Sunday, or will the 49ers rely on a combination of defenders to shut down the Packers' receiver in Sunday's NFC championship game?

Maverick Pallack

by

Dr Dave

Packets at 49ers: Live Updates and Analysis

The NFC Championship has finally arrived with the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers set to battle it out to earn a trip to the Super Bowl in Miami.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions With Packers Maven

A trip to Miami to play in the Super Bowl is on the line Sunday when the NFC championship commences between the 49ers and Packers. I stepped behind enemy lines to ask five questions regarding this matchup with Bill Huber of Packers Maven.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

brobear49

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers Against the Packers

Do-or-die is the name of the game on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers when they play host to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship. The 49ers mopped the floor with the Packers in their initial matchup in week 12, which ended up being their worst loss of the season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Rounding back Into Week 12 Form Ahead of NFC Championship

When the San Francisco 49ers take the field to face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, they will do so on the back of their most complete performance since their 37-8 demolition of the same opposition in Week 12.

nicholasmcgee

Why the 49ers Will not be Overconfident in Their Rematch With the Packers

"Expect a different game." That is what Kyle Shanahan is telling his players regarding the 49ers rematch with the Packers on Sunday in the NFC championship game.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

How the 49ers Linebackers Matchup With Packers RB Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers’ running back Aaron Jones is a special talent and he is a big piece of their offense. Stopping him is a must for the San Francisco 49ers’ Linebackers in the NFC championship game.

Matt Holder

by

Footballfan55

49ers John Lynch Voted NFL Executive of the Year by PFWA

A superb season for the San Francisco 49ers gets even sweeter for general manager John Lynch, who was voted NFL executive of the year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Johnny Football