All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Raheem Mostert’s Pay Raise Request is Justifiable

Jose Luis Sanchez III

We all want to be paid what we’re worth. 

49ers running back Raheem Mostert is no exception as he reportedly requested a pay raise earlier in the offseason per Josina Anderson. Mostert is playing his cards right in this situation. Running backs, especially an aging one like him, do not get cashed out on their following contract. He needs to get any increase in pay while his talents are still valued. 

Do not expect a lucrative deal or any high sum of money. Realistically what will happen is the 49ers will bump his pay a bit and guarantee his base salary. Maybe even include some incentives to keep him consistent and add another year to his deal. 

His base salary for 2020 ($2.5 million) and 2021 ($2.9 million) are currently not guaranteed, so it makes sense that he wants the security for his services. 

Mostert’s request for a pay raise is justifiable. Aside from George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo, Mostert optimizes the 49ers’ offense. From the very moment that his snaps increased, it was clear who the best running back on the team was, from trampling over the Ravens in week 13 to having a historical performance in the NFC championship game. 

If Mostert wants a pay raise, then the 49ers should give it to him. 

Now I know there is still the matter of Kittle’s extension. Why work on and give Mostert one when Kittle has been waiting? Simple. Mostert is not going to break the bank like Kittle. And with the mystery of how the cash flow will be like going forward due to the pandemic, Kittle’s deal becomes significantly more difficult. 

Remember, the 49ers love to back load their deals with players, which is where the complications in negotiating a deal with Kittle derives. Comparing Mostert’s request to Kittle’s is apples to oranges. It’s but a trifle in comparison. Mostert deserves his request to be honored. 

Given the 49ers history the last few years, it’s not a matter on if they will grant it but when.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Real Reason the 49ers Re-Signed Arik Armstead and not DeForest Buckner

Here's why the 49ers signed Arik Armstead instead of DeForest Buckner.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Why the 49ers should Trade for David Njoku

Browns tight end David Njoku has requested a trade, and the 49ers should trade for him.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

2020 Could be Last Time 49ers Defense is Elite

The 49ers defense could regress in 2020 if defensive coordinator Robert Saleh leaves to become a head coach.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

REPORT: D.J. Reed Tears Pectoral Muscle

49ers cornerback D.J. Reed suffered a torn pectoral muscle, and most likely will start the 2020 season on the NFI list.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Why the 49ers Need to Extend Raheem Mostert 'Sooner Rather than Later'

The 49ers should give running back Raheem Mostert an extension before he becomes even more expensive.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Nicholas Cothrel

How the Jamal Adams Saga could Play Out

A trade that would send Jamal Adams to the 49ers reportedly is picking up steam. Here's how that trade could play out.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

REPORT: Raheem Mostert Wants a Raise

49ers running back Raheem Mostert reportedly requested a raise earlier this offseason.

Grant Cohn

Why 2020 is a Make-or-Break Season for Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers can cut or trade Jimmy Garoppolo in 2021, so 2020 is a critical season for him.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

Why George Kittle might Accept $13 Million per Season from 49ers

Here's why All Pro tight end George Kittle might accept $13 million per season from the 49ers, even though he's worth much more.

Grant Cohn

by

Mitchell Alan

What Kind of Role could Jauan Jennings Carve Out as a Rookie?

Rookie wide receiver Jauan Jennings could play in the slot for the 49ers in 2020.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

bbruneauca