Raiders Sign 49ers Draft Bust Solomon Thomas

What in the world were the Raiders thinking?

The Raiders just signed the worst draft pick in NFL history.

They signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 49ers infamously drafted Solomon Thomas with the third pick in the 2017 draft ahead of both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. Now Mahomes and Watson are mega elite quarterbacks, and Thomas is just terrible. Plus he's coming off a torn ACL.

In four seasons with the 49ers, Thomas never earned a snap he got. Every one of his backups was better than him, and proved it. He played simply because the 49ers took him with the third pick and had to justify the horrendous selection.

So Thomas appeared in 48 games with the 49ers, started a whopping 30 of them and played 1,813 total snaps -- quite a lot.

And yet, Thomas has recorded only six sacks in his career.

He's a man without a position. When the 49ers drafted him, they thought he'd be the next Aaron Donald -- an undersized defensive tackle who dominates the NFL. But Donald is the exception -- there never will be another player like him. And Thomas certainly is nothing like him.

So the 49ers moved Thomas to defensive end, but he's not flexible or athletic enough to be an edge rusher, either. He's a tweener. Meaning he's useless. He's a waste of cap space and a roster spot.

The Raiders will find out soon enough.