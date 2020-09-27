SI.com
Report: Bosa to Undergo ACL Surgery in LA this Week

Maverick Pallack

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is set to undergo surgery on his torn ACL this week in Los Angeles. 

This should come as no surprise given the diagnosis earlier in the week that ruled him out for the season. 

He tore his ACL in the first quarter in the Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets after getting tangled up with tight end Trevon Wesco. 

Bosa, the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year, made 47 tackles, nine sacks, 16 TFLs, 25 QB hits, and one interception en route to the award. 

In two games this season, Bosa had six tackles and one QB hit (all coming week one against Arizona). 

With the trade of DeForest Buckner this offseason, the 49ers were already down one of their elite rushers that powered them to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the Super Bowl. 

In addition to Bosa, the 49ers are without big-money edge-rusher Dee Ford (back) and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (ACL), who got hurt two plays after Bosa. 

Only hybrid Arik Armstead (10 sacks in 2019) remains from their top-four pass-rushers last season. 

In order to combat the loss of Bosa, Thomas and Ford, the 49ers elevated Dion Jordan from the practice squad and signed free agent Ziggy Ansah. 

In five active seasons (50 career games), Jordan has 10.5 sacks, 11 TFLs, and 20 QB hits.  

Ansah, who spent last season with Seattle, has 50.5 sacks in 91 career games, but only had 2.5 on 338 defensive snaps last season. 

Players already on the roster that will likely see an increased workload are Kerry Hyder Jr. and Kentavius Street. 

Bosa is expected back for next season. 

