Report: 49ers Offensive Coaches did not Attend On-Field Workouts

Interviews with prospects at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis is apparently all the 49ers’ coaching staff needed yesterday. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has reported that the offensive staff did not attend last night's on-field workouts.

That means that outside of the interviews that were conducted with some offensive prospects, the offensive staff of the 49ers were done.

Here are the confirmed offensive prospects that the Niners staff have met with:

RB Tony Jones, Notre Dame

WR Mason Kinsey, Berry

WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

OT Jared Hilbers, Washington

TE Ben Ellefson, North Dakota State

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

QB Mason Fine, North Texas

According to Maiocco, the offensive staff did not see any benefit in attending the on-field workouts that they couldn't do by just watching it on video.

If the offensive staff did this, then anticipate the defensive staff to follow suit when it is time for the defensive prospects to show out.

Hearing that the Niners' staff is packing their bags after only conducting interviews could come off in a negative light. It's not really common that coaches wrap it up following interviews.

However, their logic does make sense in that video is ultimately the same. These are just workouts. At the end of the day, what these players put on film is what is most important. That is why getting to know them by picking their brain was most important to them. That way they add context to a player that could potentially fall to them at No. 31 in the draft.

Let's not forget that the 49ers were just in the Super Bowl less than four weeks ago. While most of these teams have had time to plan out their offseason, the 49ers are barely returning back from much needed rest. There are much more important things to do right now that they have to catch up on than to just watch on-field workouts.

The San Francisco 49ers do not have the luxury of picking in the top-10 in this years draft, so they are really going to have to grind it out with their scouting. You just never know which player is going to fall.