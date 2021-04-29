Why the 49ers Inquired about Trading for Aaron Rodgers

Even if the 49ers never made a formal offer, they clearly would have had to trade the No. 3 pick -- that's their only asset.

What a fascinating plot twist.

This Wednesday, i.e. two days before the draft, the 49ers called up the Packers and tried to for Aaron Rodgers, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who said the 49ers never made a formal offer, and the Packers have zero intention of trading Rodgers.

So why did the 49ers think about trading the No. 3 pick two days before the draft?

Here's my theory.

From what has been reported, Kyle Shanahan traded up to the No. 3 pick with the intention of drafting Mac Jones. But Jones is wildly unpopular among 49ers fans, plus he comes with character questions, because he had a DUI in college.

This week, a video surfaced of Jones drunk at a club. Bad look. Bad timing. I'm guessing when the 49ers saw that video, they decided they won't draft Jones, and that decision upset Shanahan. I'm guessing that's why he seemed angry at the pre-draft press conference.

So instead of pivoting immediately to the next quarterback prospect, the 49ers tossed a Hail Mary to Green Bay and tried to acquire Rodgers. Hey, you can't blame the 49ers for trying.

But now they have to get real. They can't take Jones. They can't get Rodgers. So what will they do?

I say they'll draft Trey Lance.

Stay tuned.