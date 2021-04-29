GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Search

Why the 49ers Inquired about Trading for Aaron Rodgers

Even if the 49ers never made a formal offer, they clearly would have had to trade the No. 3 pick -- that's their only asset.
Author:
Publish date:

What a fascinating plot twist.

This Wednesday, i.e. two days before the draft, the 49ers called up the Packers and tried to for Aaron Rodgers, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who said the 49ers never made a formal offer, and the Packers have zero intention of trading Rodgers.

Even if the 49ers never made a formal offer, they clearly would have had to trade the No. 3 pick -- that's their only asset. They don't have a first-round pick next year or the year after that.

So why did the 49ers think about trading the No. 3 pick two days before the draft?

Here's my theory.

From what has been reported, Kyle Shanahan traded up to the No. 3 pick with the intention of drafting Mac Jones. But Jones is wildly unpopular among 49ers fans, plus he comes with character questions, because he had a DUI in college.

This week, a video surfaced of Jones drunk at a club. Bad look. Bad timing. I'm guessing when the 49ers saw that video, they decided they won't draft Jones, and that decision upset Shanahan. I'm guessing that's why he seemed angry at the pre-draft press conference.

So instead of pivoting immediately to the next quarterback prospect, the 49ers tossed a Hail Mary to Green Bay and tried to acquire Rodgers. Hey, you can't blame the 49ers for trying.

But now they have to get real. They can't take Jones. They can't get Rodgers. So what will they do?

I say they'll draft Trey Lance.

Stay tuned.

My Post (5)
News

Jim Mora Jr. Predicts Which Quarterback the 49ers Will Draft

My Post (4)
News

Why the 49ers Inquired about Trading for Aaron Rodgers

USATSI_15143402_168390361_lowres
News

Are the 49ers Better off Keeping Jimmy Garoppolo?

My Post (10)
News

Grant Cohn's Final 49ers Mock Draft for 2021

My Post (9)
News

Why John Lynch Needs to Overrule Kyle Shanahan About the No. 3 Pick

My Post (19)
News

Are Lynch and Shanahan at Odds over Which QB the 49ers Should Draft?

USATSI_14991095
News

Did Kyle Shanahan Hint That the 49ers Will Draft Mac Jones?

My Post (3)
News

The Quarterback that Jim Mora Jr. Thinks the 49ers Should Draft