Report: 49ers place WR Marquise Goodwin on Injured Reserve

Field Yates of ESPN has reported that the San Francisco 49ers have placed veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on injured reserve.

Goodwin had been dealing with chronic knee and ankle injuries per Kyle Shanahan in yesterday's press conference. Goodwin has not been active for the 49ers since week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. His loss for the 49ers just means that the team loses out on a bit of depth.

2019 has been severely underwhelming for Goodwin this season. He only reeled 12 catches for 186 yards and touchdown - having little to no impact in every game. The wide receiver rotation has been set for the 49ers with Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne.

Now that Goodwin is being place on injured reserve, the 49ers have two spots open on the active man roster. Weston Richburg was also just placed there, so expect the 49ers to fill those spots soon. Perhaps another offensive lineman or secondary player given the injuries to those position groups.

This may have been the last time Goodwin will don the San Francisco 49ers uniform. He turns 30 years old in 2020 and has no guaranteed money left going into next season. Considering he is low impact, the 49ers will likely cut ties with Goodwin just to get a younger player with a larger upside.