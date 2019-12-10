49er
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Report: 49ers place WR Marquise Goodwin on Injured Reserve

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Field Yates of ESPN has reported that the San Francisco 49ers have placed veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin on injured reserve.

Goodwin had been dealing with chronic knee and ankle injuries per Kyle Shanahan in yesterday's press conference. Goodwin has not been active for the 49ers since week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. His loss for the 49ers just means that the team loses out on a bit of depth.

2019 has been severely underwhelming for Goodwin this season. He only reeled 12 catches for 186 yards and touchdown - having little to no impact in every game. The wide receiver rotation has been set for the 49ers with Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne.

Now that Goodwin is being place on injured reserve, the 49ers have two spots open on the active man roster. Weston Richburg was also just placed there, so expect the 49ers to fill those spots soon. Perhaps another offensive lineman or secondary player given the injuries to those position groups.

This may have been the last time Goodwin will don the San Francisco 49ers uniform. He turns 30 years old in 2020 and has no guaranteed money left going into next season. Considering he is low impact, the 49ers will likely cut ties with Goodwin just to get a younger player with a larger upside.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: 49ers Climb Back up to No. 2

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Last week's NFL power rankings saw the San Francisco 49ers fall from their top spot after losing a close one to the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers fell down to No. 3 after being the top dog for four consecutive weeks

Jimmy Garoppolo a Finalist for FedEx Air Player of the Week

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Today, the NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the New Orleans Saints.

49ers Lose Richburg for the Year; Sherman and Ford to Miss Time

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 0

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a bombshell of injuries to key players on the team. Weston Richburg is ruled out for the season with Dee Ford and Richard Sherman expected to miss some time..

NFC West Week 15 Check In: 49ers Reclaim Division Lead

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

After dropping down to second place behind the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers bounced back in week 14 to reclaim their top position. Not only did they go back to No. 1 in the NFC west..

Three Things We Learned From 49ers 48-46 Win Against the Saints

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Keeping the San Francisco 49ers down for longer than a week seems almost impossible to do as the New Orleans Saints found out yesterday in week 14.The 49ers got back to their winning ways

Garoppolo's SuperDome Signature Should Finally End Criticism

nicholasmcgee
0

You won't hear Kyle Shanahan preaching the significance of the San Francisco 49ers' 48-46 victory over the New Orleans Saints in a remarkable shootout that will likely go down as the game of the 2019 regular season.

Trick Plays Fall in 49ers’ Favor in First Shootout Win

Maverick Pallack
0

In a game that boasted the NFL’s No. 1 and No. 8 defenses in yards per game, the offenses and play-calling were what shined. Knowing Sunday was a must-win, neither team held anything back. Ultimately it was Shanahan..

49ers-Saints: Three Key Matchups to Watch

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

The 49ers will need to get back onto the winning side so they can reclaim their rightful spot as a first-round bye playoff team. Winning against the Saints will not be easy by any measure. That is why the game

Five Takeaways From the 49ers’ 48-46 Win Over the Saints

Maverick Pallack
0

The 49ers got back on the winning side to put themselves in a dictating position in the NFC playoff race. Here are the five takeaways from today’s early morning win.

Gameday Live Blog Week 14: 49ers vs. Saints

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

The pressure is on for the San Francisco 49ers (10-2) in week 14 as they hit the road for the second consecutive week to take on the New Orleans Saints (10-2). Playoff implications are getting increasingly