Richard Sherman Arrested for Burglary Domestic Violence, Denied Bail

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman is in jail.

He arrived at the Seattle Correctional Facility at 6:08 Wednesday morning and was booked for "Burglary Domestic Violence," according to King County public record. Sherman was denied bail, and apparently is being investigated for a felony.

No more information about the incident is available at this time. Stay tuned as this story develops.

Sherman is 33-years old. In 2018, he married Ashley Moss. who famously helped Sherman negotiate his contract with the 49ers in 2018 when he became his own agent. Sherman and Moss have two kids together.

Sherman grew up in Los Angeles and played college football at Stanford under former 49ers coaches Jim Harbaugh and Vic Fangio. Then the Seahawks drafted him in Round 5 of the 2011 draft. Sherman played seven years for the Seahawks and went to five Pro Bowls, and then they cut him in 2017.

The 49ers signed Sherman to a three-year deal in 2018 when he was coming off a torn Achilles. He went to the Pro Bowl in 2019 when he played behind a monster pass rush, but he got hurt in 2020 and appeared in only five games.

And the 49ers defense improved without him. Sherman had become so slow, he could play only certain zone coverages, meaning he couldn't cover man to man. So the defense was predictable and beatable.

When he went out in 2020, Jason Verrett replaced him, the 49ers started using more man-to-man coverages which allowed them to blitz, and they finished the season ranked No. 5 in total defense despite a subpar pass rush.

So the 49ers let Sherman walk this offseason. And as of now, it appears unlikely they'll re-sign him any time soon.