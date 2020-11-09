SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

Richie James Jr. Takes the 49ers Offense to Another Level

Grant Cohn

Richie James Jr. should have gotten his big break sooner.

Almost every time he gets the ball on offense, he makes something good happen. Since the 49ers drafted him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, James has averaged a whopping 20 yards per catch, and their quarterbacks' passer rating when they throw to him is 101.5.

And yet, James has caught only 24 passes in his three-season career. And that includes his nine-catch, 184-yard, one-touchdown performance from this past Sunday. He's had to wait his turn on the bench while stiffs such as Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis have gotten playing time.

I have a feeling that's about to change.

The Niners can't put James back on the bench now -- not after he played so well on national television. Everyone sees what the 49ers have taken so long to realize -- James is a stud. They have to give him a role in the offense. And from now on, he should be the No. 3 receiver behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Nothing against Kendrick Bourne, a fine possession receiver, James is just more explosive and more versatile. He can run the jet sweeps and gadget plays that are so integral to the 49ers offense.

"I've always had a lot of confidence in Richie," head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Saturday. "That's why he was one of the four receivers who dressed for the Super Bowl. Richie had some bad luck with injuries this year. If he would have been healthy in training camp with Deebo being down and Aiyuk being down, he would've started Week 1. He just came back that week and then re-injured it then, pulled his hamstring in the game. He was out another month. Then he was just coming back from an ankle after last game. So, we've got a lot of confidence in Richie. I kind of expected him to do what he did because he is that type of player. I was just glad he was able to make it through the game because I know he was coming off an injury too.”

So Shanahan had his reasons not to play James sooner -- fine. Fair enough. As long as he continues to play James from now on, the 49ers offense will be tough to stop no matter who plays quarterback.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can the 49ers Still win the NFC West?

Analyzing whether the San Francisco 49ers still can win the NFC West.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nick Mullens and the Jimmy Gimmes: How the 49ers Use Their Quarterbacks Differently

Here's how the San Francisco 49ers use Nick Mullens and Jimmy Garoppolo differently.

Grant Cohn

Week 9: San Francisco 49ers Studs and Duds

Here were the San Francisco 49ers studs and duds from their Week 9 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Nick_Newman

Why the 49ers Should Aspire to be on Fred Warner's Level

Here's why every player on the San Francisco 49ers should aspire to be like Fred Warner.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Does 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Want a Mobile Quarterback in 2021?

Here's why San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might want a mobile starting quarterback in 2021.

Grant Cohn

Five Potential Replacements for Jimmy Garoppolo Next Season

If the 49ers decide to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, here are five scenarios to look out for in this offseason

Vinny Saglimbeni

3 Thoughts from the 49ers' 34-17 Loss to Green Bay

Three compelling thoughts from the San Francisco 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Maverick Pallack

49ers to Sign Quarterback Josh Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to their practice squad.

Grant Cohn

Three Takeaways From the 49ers' 34-17 Week 9 Loss to Packers

Three major takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers Long Snapper: The Notorious Taybor Pepper

A profile on San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper.

Crystal Scuor