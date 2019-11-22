49er
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Robert Saleh Believes the Run Defense “Not as bad as it looks”

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Going up against the defense of the San Francisco 49ers causes offenses a ton of stress. It’s difficult to gameplan against them since they don’t really have an Achilles heel. That was until week nine when the Arizona Cardinals exploited the 49ers’ defense against the run. 

Kenyan Drake, who just arrived a few days prior, ran all over the 49ers on Halloween night. That game started shed some light that the 49ers’ run defense isn’t too sound. However, don’t tell defensive coordinator Robert Saleh that.

“You know what, sometimes, and I guess I’m looking from a biased standpoint, but from an efficiency standpoint, and I know this is going to sound crazy, but the run game is not as bad as it looks.” Said Saleh at his presser “I think [Carolina Panthers RB Christian] McCaffrey in the second half of the blowout had a 40-yard run. Cleveland had a 40-yard run. The backs the last two weeks have averaged less than four yards per carry.” 

Saleh raises excellent points regarding his defense. How they defend against the run is not really an issue. It’s more so due to the fact that running backs have reeled off enormous gains on a single run that it has skewed the stats. I’d tend to agree with Saleh on this because the run defense of the 49ers passes the eye test. 

This is partly why Kyle Shanahan prefers to start a game with the ball. That way he can give his defense a lead and continue to build on that lead. Building on it will take away the running game for the opposition, so the 49ers are not seeing heavy volume against the run.

"Our worst game, by far, was Thursday night. I think that kind of got away from us, but when you look at the raw numbers, the raw numbers aren’t very good, but if you look at an efficiency standpoint and are we stopping the run when they’re giving it to the running back and all that stuff? I feel like it’s not as off as it was in year’s past. With what we are playing, yeah I guess you would say when you have leads and stuff and you’re trying to go get the quarterback, a run could sneak out on you.”

Other than week nine, they have been solid against the run. They’re going to have to be come Sunday night when the Packers come to town. The Packers average 5.4 yards per carry on runs up the middle behind the center and guard, which is No. 1 in the NFL via Football Outsiders. This team needs to be prepared for the Iso runs that the Packers are sure to dial up. 

The Packers are not a run heavy offense, but when they do utilize the ground game they are lethal. Aaron Jones is a handful both as a runner and a receiver. Jamal Williams can also cause some concern for the defense. At least for the 49ers' defense, they are getting D.J. Jones back to help plug up the middle better. On the surface it may seem the defense is a liability against the run, but really they have been better than most think.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Injury Report: Ford, Staley Ruled Out vs. Packers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced today at his press conference that Dee Ford and Joe Staley will be missing in action on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

49ers-Packers Will Rekindle Illustrious Rivalry on Sunday Night

Jose Luis Sanchez III
2 1

One of the best rivalries in the NFL, outside of a divisional matchup, is the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. The amount of exciting games

3 Keys to Victory for the 49ers in Week 12 vs. Packers

Matt Holder
0

The San Francisco 49ers square off against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12. Below are the three keys to victory for the 49ers.

Deebo Samuel’s Aggressive Mentality Resembles Anquan Boldin

Jose Luis Sanchez III
2 1

It is a rare trait for a wide receiver to be the aggressor and the initiator. That is exactly what Boldin and Samuel have in common.

Four 49ers to Watch Against the Packers

Maverick Pallack
0

The 49ers (9-1) currently hold the best record in the NFC with the visiting Green Bay Packers (8-2) not far behind. A win on Sunday would not only go a long way toward making the playoffs,

Why the Difficult Three-Game Stretch is Beneficial for the 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 1

The schedule for the San Francisco 49ers is about to heat up after what has been a favorable first half of the season. Specifically when it comes to the next three games

Which NFC Team Poses the Biggest Threat for a 49ers Playoff Run?

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1 2

A playoff appearance for the San Francisco 49ers this year is essentially a lock. What isn't a lock, however, is a playoff run. As soon as the ball is kicked off during a playoff game all bets are off.

Why Jimmy Garoppolo’s Interceptions Aren’t as Costly as you Think

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

In every game this season, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown roughly 1-to-3 questionable passes. Some of those passes turned into interceptions

49ers Injury Report: Kittle, Ford to be Game-Time Decisions

Jose Luis Sanchez III
0

It's a different week same story when it comes to the status of start tight end George Kittle. Kyle Shanahan revealed at his press conference today that Kittle and everyone else that did not practice today will carry a game-time designation heading into Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: 49ers Remain No. 1 Despite Shaky Win

Jose Luis Sanchez III
1

Ever since the New England Patriots gave up the top spot, the 49ers have refused to give it up. Well after the sleepwalking performance