San Francisco 49ers 2020 Free Agency Tracker

The tampering period for NFL free agency is said and done with. Teams can officially sign free agents to the agreed upon deals during the tampering period.

For the San Francisco 49ers, this free agency period has kicked off strongly. Their goal heading into it was to keep the team intact, which they have done a renowned job of doing it.

The 49ers have already signed a solid core of their players. It'll be interesting to see what else head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have up their sleeve.

This article is designed to serve as a hub for fans, to keep track of the moves the 49ers are making as we move into the new league year in earnest. Bookmark the page and keep checking back.

Re-Signed: DL Arik Armstead

Armstead signed a five-year, $85 million deal to remain with the 49ers. His signing came a day after Jason La Canfora reported that the two sides were making "significant headway". Armstead gets the deal he wanted as well as his desire to remain with the 49ers for the foreseeable future.

Traded: DT DeForest Buckner

Buckner was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The 49ers received their first-round No. 13 pick to help boost their draft capital. This was a trade that emerged out of the blue. Buckner's price range was just too high for the 49ers, thus they sent their 2016 first-round pick to Indianapolis. The trade not only gave the 49ers draft capital, but desperately needed cap relief.

Re-Signed: S Jimmie Ward

Ward signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal to remain with the 49ers. The retention of Ward is a huge win for the 49ers. He was believed to be on the way out due to the limited cap space, but the trade of Buckner gave the 49ers added cushion. The 49ers secondary should be back in good standing in 2020 with Ward locked up.

Re-Signed: DE Ronald Blair

Blair signed a one-year deal to remain with the 49ers. Details of his contract are currently unknown. Blair was solid rotational player on the defensive line. Keeping the depth players on the line is vital for the 49ers after sending Buckner to the Colts.

Re-Signed: C Ben Garland

Garnland signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal to remain with the 49ers. Garland performed exceptionally well in relief of the injured Weston Richburg. Now the 49ers have a contingency plan in case Richburg has questionable health issues.

Tendered RFA: WR Kendrick Bourne.

Bourne was given a second-round tender by the 49ers, which will pay him a salary of $3.259 million in 2020. Teams can still negotiate and offer a deal to Bourne, but the 49ers have the right to match it. If they do not match it, then the team who signs him will be forced to give up a second-round pick to the Niners.

Tendered RFA: RB Matt Breida

Breida was given a second-round tender by the 49ers, which will pay him a salary of $3.259 million in 2020. Teams can still negotiate and offer a deal to Breida, but the 49ers have the right to match it. If they do not match it, then the team who signs him will be forced to give up a second-round pick to the Niners.

Departed: TE Levine Toilolo

Toilolo signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the New York Giants. With Toilolo heading east, the Niners must now look to fill his spot. The 49ers want to add a quality talent at the position to help ease the pressure off of George Kittle.