San Francisco 49ers Activate Brandon Aiyuk from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Has the 49ers luck begun turn?

Sure, they're homeless, and that's never good. But their team is getting healthier while other teams are getting injured and ill.

On Wednesday, the 49ers activated wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, defensive tackle D.J. Jones and defensive end Jordan Willis from the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Meaning they should practice all three days this week and be ready to play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Jones and Willis will return to a defense that has performed exceptionally without them. The 49ers don't necessarily need Jones or Willis, but they're quality players who will make the defense even deeper and more dangerous.

Aiyuk is different.

The 49ers offense really freaking needs Aiyuk. He makes a quarterback's job easy, just like Deebo Samuel does, because both of those guys can catch a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage and run 80 yards for a touchdown.

The 49ers defense has played well no matter who's been on the field. Unlike the 49ers offense, which plays well only when the playmakers are on the field, and struggles when the playmakers are out. Simple.

Backup quarterback Nick Mullens hasn't played a game this season with all the playmakers -- Aiyuk, Samuel, Mostert, Juszczyk and Kittle. On Monday night, for the first time this season, Mullens should have all of them except Kittle. Which bodes well for Mullens, who has spent most of this season handing off to Jerick McKinnon and throwing to Kendrick Bourne -- decent players. But not playmakers.