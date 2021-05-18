Jed York Throws a Party

Nothing says you're having fun at a party quite like taking the time to pull out your phone and let Twitter know about it.

Last we left you, Jed York was letting loose his comedic chops, lighting the Twitter world on fire. The thrill of being entertained and having the pleasure of giving a subsequent breakdown of the 49ers CEO's tweets was something that cannot easily be replicated. Quite frankly, I felt my life had peaked at that moment. However, I am happy to announce that the man is unbuttoning his shirt and letting loose again with more tweets that bring us mere peasants back into the world of Jed York.

This past weekend, Jed made it public on Twitter that he, Kyle Shanahan, Paraag Marathe, John Lynch and Al Guido got together for a big shindig with their wives. In case you were wondering, despite my well-known public flattery of Jed, I did not receive any invitation in the mail; perhaps this is the article needed to finally get the big outreach. Anyways, the gettogether was captured beautifully by Jed in this photo:

Nothing says you're having fun at a party quite like taking the time to pull out your phone and let Twitter know about it. I won't go into how enraging the overuse of hashtags is, but I'm really pulling for Jed that #MandyLovesThisTweet takes off and starts trending for him.

Being the nuisance that I am, I saw this opportunity to take Jed's photo and challenge 49ers Twitter to come up with their best memes. Let's take a look at what the people came up with.

Being the self-promoting ass that I am, here is a tweet from me. It's like a bad The Far Side comic strip you might read in the Sunday newspaper (if you're hip enough to still have those relics delivered to your home). I felt it was hilarious at the time when I sent it out, but in retrospect at the most it's only mildly entertaining. Why do people even follow me? I really should just end whatever it is I'm trying to accomplish writing on Twitter and for All49ers.

We all had that one friend in college or high school who couldn't help himself with the camera during parties or moments that you'd rather not be captured. "No, no, no it's cool guys. Trust me. This won't go anywhere and I'll just keep this picture to myself." And the next morning you wake up to see your bloodshot eyes with a goofy drunk face plastered on your Facebook timeline. That comparison is probably a stretch though and I'm sure Jed just wanted to take a picture of his besties here while his subordinates good friends were willing to oblige.

You might be sensing a theme here, but trust me, this isn't all a Jed York bashing session. I forgave him for not inviting me to the party, so you should, too. However, this tweet was so on the nose that it gave me a chuckle and had to include it. Negative 20 demerits for typing out the response and not using basic photoshop skills to place the words into the photo.

Michael Harris takes home the gold. The only thing I'm upset about is that I didn't think to do this first. Good job, Michael; you're a true champion (unlike Jimmy Garoppolo).

Do you all remember those Cialis and Viagra commercials from the 2000s?; the corny way that they would setup the 60-second stories about the middle-aged husbands being all down and depressed, but by the end of it, you'd see them frolicking around an open grass field with their wives or in social settings where they'd get these big, ridiculous grins on their faces. Keenan captured the essence of those commercials and more. You should really get into marketing, Keenan.

Karan gets a mention for his fantastic photoshopping skills here. If you ever need someone to create an image of a 1990s blockheaded videogame character, please be sure to hit him up.