49ers @ Bears Week 8 Live Blog

CHICAGO -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

9:50 All the juicy 49ers news comes out Sunday mornings these days.

A few weeks ago, hours before Trey Lance's first career start, Ian Rapoport reported that there was nothing Lance could do to keep the job. And now today, Rapoport has reported that Lance could become the fulltime starter soon, depending on how Garoppolo and the team do the next few weeks.

Funny how much can change in three weeks.

"If Garoppolo continues to struggle, Lance's snaps should only increase after he shows he's completely healthy," Rapoport wrote. "Sources believe Lance will be the starter at some point this season and, if the losses continue, that sounds like it will be sooner rather than later. The 49ers won't push Lance coming off an injury, and there is no set plan on when to install Lance as the starter. But depending on performance today, this may also hit fast-forward in the next couple of weeks. It may hasten the desire to begin the on-field development."

Sounds like Lance could start next week against the Cardinals even if the 49ers beat the Bears.

9:53 Bears head coach Matt Nagy will miss the game because he's on the COVID-19 list, which may not be good news for the 49ers, because Nagy is a bad head coach and the 49ers scouted his offense and play calling tendencies all week. With Nagy out, the Bears' play calling tendencies could be different. It will be interesting to see how prepared the 49ers defense is and how DeMeco Ryans reacts during the game, although the Bears are so bad this advantage may not matter for them.

10:30 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

Travis Benjamin

Ambry Thomas

Deommodore Lenoir

Azeez Al-Shaair

Dee Ford

Aaron Banks

Maurice Hurst

10:34 Jordan Willis should replace Ford in the 49ers' pass-rush rotation.