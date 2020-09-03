San Francisco 49ers Cutdown Tracker: Jamar Taylor Released

This is the cutdown tracker for the San Francisco 49ers. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis after every cut until the 49ers release their 53-man roster Saturday, Sept. 5 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Sept. 3, 3:00 p.m. The 49ers just made their first cut after training camp.

They released veteran nickelback Jamar Taylor, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Taylor, who will turn 30 on Sept. 29, initially signed with the 49ers this offseason after they waived backup nickelback D.J. Reed and the Seahawks claimed Reed off waivers. This left the 49ers thin at nickelback heading into training camp.

To make matters worse for the 49ers, starting nickelback K’Waun Williams injured his calf on Day 1 of training camp. He’s healthy now, but he missed all of camp, so the 49ers needed an experienced nickelback just to get through practices.

Taylor is experienced -- he was on the Seahawks last season. But he isn’t good enough to be on the 49ers 53-man roster as a mere backup nickelback. He would need to play cornerback and/or safety and/or special teams -- he’d need to be versatile. And being younger would help, too.

As training camp progressed, the 49ers experimented with other players at nickelback, players such as Emmanuel Moseley, Jason Verrett, Jimmie Ward and Tarvarius Moore. All four of those players got significant reps covering the slot in camp. So if K’Waun Williams gets injured again, the 49ers will have four players on the roster who can fill in for him.

I’m guessing the 49ers informed Taylor he would not make the 53-man roster and, as a courtesy, released him so he can try to find a team that will sign him within the next few days. If he doesn’t find a team to sign him -- and I’m guessing he won’t -- then he can sign onto the 49ers practice squad. This year, every team can have six veterans on their practice squad, and can call up two practice-squad players to the active roster for every game.

Meaning Taylor still could play games for the 49ers.

But for now, he’s out.